John Kumah Laments Low Interest In Business Studies At SHS

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP), Mr. John Kumah, has expressed concerns

over the dwindling number of students now offering Business Studies in Senior High Schools across the country.

According to the NEIP CEO, data from the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) shows that very few students opted to

offer Business studies as a course.

He indicated that the problem is so serious that some heads of Senior High Schools sometimes contemplate on collapsing their business department.

“I am worried. Go to our Senior High Schools and you will see that very few people are studying business. For Instance, the CSSPS data for the Eastern Region shows some schools recorded only 4 students interested in Business. The intake is low and this for me is a serious problem. We will have a problem in the future if care is not taken”.

Speaking at the launch of the Students Entrepreneurship Initiative (SEI) in the Ashanti Region, Mr. John Kumah called on all stakeholders to get involved and take the needed action to ensure the nation doesn’t lose critical workforce in the business sector.

He entreated parents to desist from discouraging their wards anytime they express interest in studying business.

The event held at Opoku Ware Senior High School on Friday, November 2, 2018, attracted several students who will participate in the Student

Entrepreneurship Initiative.

SEI is a flagship programme of the Ministry of Business Development to promote entrepreneurial activities among students in Senior High Schools across the country.