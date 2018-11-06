Otumfuo Lauds Commonwealth

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has described the Commonwealth as the “finest creation of modern history.”

Speaking at a durbar in honour of the visiting Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall in Manhyia, Sunday, the Ashanti King paid glowing tributes to the Commonwealth and its head for championing the cause of education, development and promotion of human rights of members.

His kind words for the global association comes at a time when the heir apparent Prince Charles has been elected as the next Commonwealth head to take over from his mother Queen Elizabeth.

An Association of independent countries with shared values, hopes and aspirations, the Commonwealth has been a bulwark in promoting good governance, free trade literacy and education as well protection of human rights.

With over 2.3 billion population most of whom are within the youth bracket, the Commonwealth remains an enduring vehicle for growth and development among member states.

This the Asantehene fully recognizes as he challenges Prince Charles to continue the good works began by the Queen.

He touted the credentials of Queen Elizabeth describing her as one with the “moral authority” with an “unfailing dignity” and with “motherly wisdom,” values which have seen the Commonwealth grow from strength to strength.

“The thought of Commonwealth without her guiding hands feels some with gloom,” he said but was quick to add that in Prince Charles, who takes over from his mother as head of the Commonwealth, is “an assurance of safety and continuity.”

He said with the Prince of Wales the “Commonwealth will emerge stronger.”

HRH Prince Charles said for the first time in his life he won an election to become the next Commonwealth head.

A champion of charity, clean environment, the Prince Wales is expected to add on to the successes chalked by his mother.