E/R EOCO Boss Says Office Gave Him Approval

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has suspended its Eastern Regional Director Fred Dzeny for going public on Government on corruption in public institutions.

But in a separate rejoinder released by the Eastern Regional Director, Fred Dzeny indicated that he had the approval of the Office to attend a symposium organized by the Koforidua Technical University on the 1st of November to give a lecture on the topic “The youth in the fight against Corruption in Ghana.”

This is in relation to a Starrfmonline and cited on Ghanaweb captioned “Prosecute Your Corrupt Officials First—EOCO to Government” which did not go down well with some officials in Government.

EOCO in a press release issued by the Executive Director, ACP K.K Amoah disassociates itself from the said publication being attributed to the suspended Eastern Regional Director.

EOCO indicated that the statement made by its Eastern Regional Director is an expression of his personal view which does not reflect those of the Office.

“The office considers his conduct as against the ethical and professional standards of the office. He has therefore been suspended and the matter referred to the appropriate unit for investigation,” the statement noted.

Read Full Statement Below by Fred Dzeny

REJOINDER

The attention of the Economic and Organised Crime Office has been drawn to a publication on the Ghana web of today Monday 5" November 2018 by one Starr FM journalist captioned "Prosecute Your Corrupt Officials First -EOCO To Government.

I wish to state that the said publication was false and misleading.

The facts are as follows:

The Eastern Regional Head of EOCO Fred Dzeny was invited to a symposium organized by the Koforidua Technical University on the 1st of November to give a lecture on the topic, “The youth in the fight against Corruption in Ghana.”

The Officer had the approval of the Office to attend the symposium.

The Regional Head was part of a panel discussion on the said topic.

During the discussion a question was posed about how can corruption can be stopped in Ghana. In response the Regional Head stated corruption cannot be stopped but can be minimized.

A further question was posed about how the problem can be tackled. In response the Regional Head expressed his opinion that “think all governments must try to investigate their own officers when allegations of corruption are leveled against them"

The Regional Head further stated that this approach would address the issue of "witch hunting".

The Regional Head expressed his personal opinion on corruption in the public service.

The publication as it appeared on Ghanaweb is not the Official position of the Office on the issue.

ISSUED BY

FRED DZENY

THE EASTERN REGIONAL DIRECTOR-EOCO

5th NOVEMBER, 2018.