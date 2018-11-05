Finally, the Kumawu Ananangya Royal Family has Chosen its “Obaapani”

God works in mysterious ways to the amazement of humankind. He works in his own time but not in dictates to the wishes of man. Man proposes, but God disposes.

Many a time had I written about a feud within the Ananangya royal family. It was intentionally, but maliciously instigated by one “Lady Switzerland”. She was feeding a section of the family false narratives about Kumawu royalty history. Her motive was to goad them into taking certain divisive steps against their own family’s quest to wrestle their birth-right throne from the known Ankasse family usurpers, simply because a person she hates is fronting for the genuine cause of the Ananangya family.

Is it not said by Jesus in the bible that a family or a kingdom divided against itself cannot stand but fall? However, “Lady Switzerland” with her selfish motives, instigated one Madam Berhene to forcefully declare herself the Women’s Elder (Obaapanin) of the family. By this, she was persuaded to believe that she wielded the power to choose whoever she likes from the family to become Kumawuhene should the occasion arise. Little did Berhene and Lady Switzerland know that the traditional and customary right of appointing a royal to contest for the Kumawu paramount stool resides in the Family Head (Abusuapani) but not the “Obaapanin”?

To cut my long story short, the Ananangya royal family has successfully elected their “Obaapanin” who has performed all the necessary customary rites pertaining to such election and post on Sunday, 4 November 2018. The performance of the rituals took place on a day of Asante “Akwasidee”.

Now, the installed Obaapanin is one Madam Birago. The mischievous dreams of Madam Berhene, her brother Yaw Boamah and her son Nana Yaw, as well as their coach Lady Switzerland, have come to naught. They should not see themselves as outcasts but as the biblical prodigal son if and only if, they will change and join the family with clear mind without ever going back to sabotage their own family.

God’s time is the best. He never reneges on His promise to anyone once He makes such promise. It may take time materialising but surely, His promises do finally come to pass.

I am now getting too old to sit in front of a computer so I shall be winding down on, or stopping completely, writing articles of any sort. Nevertheless, I have one or two more articles to write about exposing Asantehene’s overlordship and his false understanding of the Kumawu royal families whether or not he will answer my questions posed to him about the number of the royal families in Kumawu and their ancestral lineage.

Ayikoo Maame Brago, Obaapanin of the Ananangya royal family!

Rockson Adofo