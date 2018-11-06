IDEG to launch advocacy document on Multiparty Local Governance

The Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG) will on Wednesday launch the IDEG Advocacy Document at its East Legon Forecourt House.

The purpose of the document is to educate and mobilize informed and popular support for the amendment of Article 55(3) and the subsequent establishment of a multiparty local governance system in the country.

The Advocacy Document “The Case for Multiparty Local Governance in Ghana” has been designed to give Ghanaians from all walks of life the opportunity to participate in an informed discussion on issues pertaining to the constitutional reforms, referendum and their role in ensuring a fruitful outcome.

The President in his State of the Nation Message to Parliament in February this year called for an amendment through a referendum of Article 55 of the constitution to enable political parties to participate in the election of MMDCEs.

The launch of the Advocacy Document is part of major activities lined up by IDEG to mobilize the leadership and members of civil society organisations and media to effectively participate in the implementation of the President’s strategic leadership decision.

The Multiparty Local Governance reforms, especially the election of MMDCEs would strengthen accountable and inclusive local governance, improve public service delivery, tackle poverty and inequality vigorously in the local communities and strengthen gender equality.

For IDEG, it is crucial to raise public awareness of the most important decision to reform the local governance architecture of the Fourth Republic and to effectively mobilize citizens to support the decision to devolve more power and resources to advance good local self-governance across the districts of the country.

Participants at the launch will include leaders of religious organizations, Public Servants, Civil Society, Political Parties, Private Sector actors, the media, among others.

