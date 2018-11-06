I would have said worst things – Ken Agyapong defends GMA boss

Member of Parliament for the Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has strongly defended the embattled Director-General of the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA), Kwame Owusu.

Assessing Mr Owusu’s reaction to conflict of interest allegations levelled against him, Mr Agyapong said his posturing so far is the best, insisting he would have said worst things if he were in the GMA boss’ shoes.

The viceferous who described the GMA boss as his good friend said, reports suggesting he had misappropriated state funds to build a hotel in his hometown in less than two years of assuming office, were false.

“Kwame Owusu is a very good friend of mine and he tells me everything. Why have journalists in this country refused to do due diligence before accusing him of misappropriating funds,” he queired Monday on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme.

The lawmaker also insists that the hotel in which the end-of-year party was organised does not belong to Mr Owusu.

“The party was held at the Ghana Maritime premises. There is nothing like a conflict of interest anywhere so you guys should shut up. In fact, if I were Kwame, I would have said worst things. This is just nonsense; excuse me but this is just stupid,” he stated.

The outspoken MP, also rubbished claims Mr Owusu’s outfit spent a whopping GH¢10,652 on food for eight people at the Luxe Suites Hotel for one night.

According to him, the GH¢10,652 was the total amount spent on several meetings including the management and stakeholder meetings on maritime security fees and charges at the head office.

Listen to the audio:

