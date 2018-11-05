New Anlo District Backed By Executive Order

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has signed the Executive Instrument for the creation Anlo District out of the Keta Municipality, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister, Kofi Dzamesi, has said.

According to Kofi Dzamesi, this singular move to create a District for the Anlo Constituency would help accelerate development in the area.

The President, he added, has also signed another Executive Instrument to declare Keta, a harbour enclave, reiterating the President's commitment to delivering on his campaign promise to build a harbour in Keta.

The Chieftaincy Minister made these revelations on Saturday, November 2 while addressing a durbar of the chiefs and people of Anlo to climax the annual Hogbetsotso festival in Anloga.

Kofi Dzamesi, who spoke on behalf of the President, called on the people to support initiatives being rolled out by the government such as free SHS and One-District-One factory (1D1F) among others, aimed at propelling Ghana to become a prosperous nation.

The Awomefia of Anlo, Togbui Sri III, called on the government to consider putting up a factory for tomato processing in the Anlo area which is noted for the cultivation of tomatoes.

Togbui Sri III noted that the establishment of a tomato processing factory under the One-District-One-Factory policy would help minimise the huge post-harvest losses of tomatoes.

The Awomefia thanked the government for considering the request of the people for a harbour at Keta and promising to honour the request.

He said it is his dream to see the commencement of the project in his lifetime.

He also called on the government to pay attention to the road in his area, especially Kome-Shime road.

"I would like bring to the attention of the President to the Shime road. If you wear a white shirt to Shime, you have to either change or get your shirt washed. It's a terrible experience for the people who are enduring the bad nature of the road. It requires some urgent attention," Togbui Sri III lamented.

The traditional ruler also reminded the government to dredge the Keta Lagoon.

"This will be a very important project in the area and when that is done, we shall be eternally grateful to the government," he said.

This year's Hogbetsotso festival drew together several people from different walks of life to Anloga including the President of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede IVX of Asogli State and several chiefs across the country.

Others included Government officials such as the Deputy Minister of Information, Pius Enam Hadzide and Deputy Volta Regional Minister, Maxwell Blagogee.

The rest are former President John Mahama; presidential aspirants of the National Democratic Congress, Alban Bagbin, Sylvester Mensah and Skow Spio-Gabrah; Boxer Isaac Dogboe, among other dignitaries.

The festival grand durbar was chaired by Ambassador James Victor Gbeho, a former Foreign Affairs Minister and a former Member of Parliament for Anlo.