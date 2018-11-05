B/A FDA Launches Operation One Consumer, One Officer Ahead Of Christmas

As part of measures to help prevent the sale of expired products on the market ahead of the Christmas festivities ,the Brong Ahafo regional brach of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), has launched operation ‘One-Consumer-One-Officer' in the region.

Mr. Matthew Gyang Nkum, the Regional Director of the FDA, in an interview with Ark FM News, said the program dubbed operation ‘One-Consumer-One-Officer' will help the Authority to cross check various products on the market for its quality as well as it's originality.

He said the period before and during festivities such as Christmas are usually the time when some importers and business people take advantage to sell expired or nearly expired confectionery and frozen items to unsuspecting people.

“The exercise is also geared towards educating consumers on what to look out for when purchasing products from the market before, during and after the Christmas and New Year season.” he added.

According to Mr. Nkum, last week his outfit intensified its checks at the various markets in the region to ensure that expired goods are prevented from flooding the Ghanaian market ahead of the holidays.

He said although the FDA had increased its surveillance to check those illegal activities of some vendors, it could not cover every corner of the country.

“We’re talking to them about not selling expired products. We’re also at the ports, we have port officers who are doing what they can to ensure that things that are coming in are safe,” he said

Mr. Matthew Gyan Nkum warned consumers to be careful of the kind of food items they would be buying from the market during the festive season

He said “We’re also doing public education; we’ve been on the radio with small messages around this period to tell people that they should make sure they look on labels before they buy the goods to ensure that they aren’t expired”.

“‘The One-Consumer-One-Officer’ programme will continue, during and after the festive season in the region”.

He said "the FDA also indicated its commitment to ensuring that the best sanitary practices are adhered to in the various food facility operators in the region"

.