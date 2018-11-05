Prestea MP Invest Over GH₵16,000 Into Hairdressing

The President of Ghana Hairdressers and Beauticians Association (GHABA), Prestea Zone, Mrs. Patience Boye has stated emphatically that “we need you for 2020. You are indeed a mother we can rely on”.

Roughly 2 years after MP Lawyer Mrs. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi became MP, her strives in the constituency is dominating far widely, as she is gaining a new name “ Project Mama”, in the constituency. According to Mrs. Patience Boye, GHABA President, “since I became President of this Association, we have done graduation over and over again. I am overwhelmed. This has never happened before. As for Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, she is a gift of God to us. Her dreams are big, I will say “bagya”. We need you a lot for 2020, Women in Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal need you. You have our utmost support for 2020”, she said.

Mrs. Patience Boye made these pronouncements when she received 17 of 51 customized equator standing hairdryers donated to 17-graduants of 2018, Prestea zone of GHABA on Sunday, 4th November, 2018 at Prestea Krootown Nsuekyir Community Centre.

The MP, Barbara Oteng-Gyasi (Esq), who was accompanied by Hon. Mozart K. Owuh, Municipal Chief Executive of Prestea Huni-Valley, said this year, “I have donated 51 hairdryers to grandaunts of GHABA, in Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality” as part of my contribution to job creation endeavours of the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo.

She added, “the government is interested in job creation. So you can see, all our policies are geared towards job creation, One District One Factory (1D1F), Planting for Food and Jobs(PFJ), Nation Builders Corse( NABCO), Youth in Afforestation are all geared towards creating jobs for Ghanaians. My advice to graduants is, “team up, 3-4, and in joint venture, come together and work, and together you can grow faster, instead of going individually”. “Government is interested in vocational education, and what you are doing is important. Work hard and be proud of Ghana. Congratulations” she added.

Hon. Emmanuel Ennor Arthur, Assembly Member for Krootown Electoral Area, and 2nd Vice Chairman of NPP, Prestea Huni-Valley said, “already, the MP has promised 100 bags of cement to GHABA, Prestea Zone, and appealed to Nana Tinkorang, Odikro of Krootown Nsuekyir to donate land to GHANA Prestea Zone to build their office complex”.

The Chairman of the program, Nana Tinkorang, the Odikro of Prestea Krootown/ Nsuekyir thanked the MP, Barbara Oteng-Gyasi and MCE, Hon. Mozart Owuh over some key projects they are doing in Prestea. “ I thank MP and MCE over the renovation of Children’s Ward of Prestea Government Hospital. It is painful for couples to have a new baby and don’t get a room to place the baby at the hospital, we are grateful MP” Nana Tinkorang stated.

Nana Tinkorang appealed to the MP, that, “Krootown/Nsuekyir Youth need to be considered in recruitment process going on in the Municipality. Our community seems neglected in job, which, am not very happy. I am appealing to you, MP Barbara Oteng-Gyasi to give my people consideration”.

The total cost of the 51 hairdryers donated by the MP cost over GH₵16,000

Source: PCD