How Schoolboy Was Knocked Down On Adentan Road

File Photo

The Presec through Madina and Adentan roads have killed over 190 road users in recent times.

The government has said by the end of 2019 it expects to complete 6 footbridges on the six-lane Highway. But residents are fed up, a planned demonstration is scheduled for November 12.

In the audio below, a woman narrates how she witnessed a schoolboy about 12 years, old get knocked down while crossing the road.

Last Friday, a hit and run sparked a spontaneous demonstration where residents blocked the roads.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com| OKA