NPP Wades Into NDC Hawks Bloody Clashes

The Northern Regional Secretariat of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has condemned the violent attacks on the opposition National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Regional Secretary, Sualisu Be-Awuribe.

Reports indicate that The Hawks, a youth group affiliated to the NDC in Tamale, attacked the party’s Regional Secretary at a meeting.

Sualisu Be-Awuribe sustained injuries and his four-wheel drive vehicle was vandalized.

Following this incident, the NPP Northern Regional Secretary, Sulley Sambian, in a statement copied citinewsroom.com, described the attacks as needless.

“The Northern Region was needlessly plunged into confusion by the lovers of violence – NDC, over issues that could have been peacefully handled had they applied the requisite tact and diligence. There is no blinking at the fact that the NDC is an extremely violent party; for them to have engaged in acts of butchering themselves with offensive weapons reinforces our position that they are violent, and they thrive on violence.”

“November 3rd, 2018 was indeed a date that witnessed one of the worst kind of terror and dastardly acts of violence meted by the NDC against itself. And what was the issue? A simple dispute over the convening of a Regional Executive Meeting led to the invasion of the tranquility that we had hitherto enjoyed in the region.”

“That people could engage in such level of atrocity against their kind even baffles the less fertile mind. Sadly, this comes at the time the NDC is battling with “just one p3″ challenge thrown to them by the Vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia,” Sulley Sambian added.

He implored the police administration to fast-track its investigations into the incident and apprehend the perpetrators.

“We are in the light of the foregoing, calling on the security agencies in the region to promptly investigate the matter and bring perpetrators to book.”

According to him, the NPP is capable of managing any internal challenges it faces. He urged the NDC to take a cue from them and be more tolerant of diverging views.

“The fact that the NPP has been living in peace in the Northern Region after our regional elections is not suggestive in the least that we do not have disputes; we do. It is called tolerance, or more aptly put a pretentious calm. So please learn from us.”

NDC rumpus
The NDC Northern Regional front has been divided after its regional elections, with two sides – that of the Regional Chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila and the camp of the Regional Secretary, Sualisu Be-Awuribe, said to be working against each other.

The party’s Regional Secretary, the Organizer, the Treasurer and the Regional Communications Director are believed to have joined forces against the Regional Chairman’s camp which reportedly comprises of the regional Women’s Organizer, Youth Organizer and almost all the appointed and co-opted members.

Both the Regional Chairman and the Regional Secretary have since been issuing official counter correspondences on party matters.

