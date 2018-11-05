Apam: Youth Centre Built By Italian Embassy Opened

The Italian Embassy together with Amicus Onlus an Italian Non-Governmental Organization based in Ghana has commissioned an ultra-modern youth center at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Apam in the Central Region.

Speaking to Citi News in Apam, Giovanni Favilli, the Italian Ambassador to Ghana said, the funding for the project came from the Conference of Italian Catholic Bishops and Italian taxpayers.

According to the Ambassador, the 70,000 euro project creates an opportunity for the youth of Apam to develop themselves through training at the centre.

The Youth Centre was provided with computers and some sewing machines as a way of engaging the youth in the area to learn some skills to better their lives.

However Dr. Caesar Alimsinya Atoire, the president of Amicus Onlus Ghana, also outlined his organization’s commitment to helping the needy across the country.

According to him, Amicus Onlus believes in dealing with the grassroots people by coming by coming down to the communities, listening to their plights and subsequently creating a project to benefit them.

He was however optimistic that the youth centre will change the lives of the people in Apam.

Maame Esi, a beneficiary of a skill training program from Amicus Onlus, was optimistic that the skill acquired will go a long way to improve upon her life.

“Now that I am a beneficiary of a sewing machine, it would help me get my daily bread.”

Very. Rev.Father Bonaventure Annan, the Vicar General of Catholic Archdiocese of Cape Coast also touched said the Church would set up a committee who would engage the various individuals and the maintenance of the project.

He again charged the community to be part of the maintenance plan by keeping the place clean at all time.

“We will also engage the Apam District Assembly to help us in painting the structure from time to time” he added.

By: Calvis Tetteh | citinewsroom.com | Ghana