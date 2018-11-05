3 Killed On Nsawam-Ofankor Road After Fatal Accident

Three persons are feared dead with several others injured in a gory accident involving five cars on the Nsawam-Ofankor road in the Greater Accra Region.

The accident reportedly occurred at around 4:30 am today [Monday], after a speeding tipper truck crashed into 4 vehicles including a school bus, and an STC bus.

Survivors of the crash have since been rushed to the 37 military hospital.

Narrating the incident to Citi News, a Ghana National Fire Service officer at the scene, D.O.1 Joseph Koranteng, said: “An accident had happened already around 12:00pm, and that created traffic around this area, and there was a tipper truck speeding. He did not know there was traffic here and he had loaded so much sand…because of the load, he could not control the wheel so he had to be smashing these four cars. The driver died instantly. He got mashed up because the tipper truck had to crash it against the school bus.”

Other incidents

There were some accidents recorded over the weekend in the Central Region.

One of the accidents on Saturday involved the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya West and Deputy Communications Minister, George Andah .

The Deputy Minister was heading towards Loye, a village near Gomoa Buduburam when the accident occurred.

Mr. Andah's vehicle was involved in a collision with an articulated truck, and he was in the car with the driver, a bodyguard and a constituency executive of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) from Awutu Senya West.

6 die in accident at Gomoa Mpota junction

Then on Sunday, six people were confirmed dead after a Sprinter Mercedes Benz Bus with registration number GT 3389-17, collided head-on with a Toyota Corolla with registration number CR 416-17, at Gomoa Mpota junction on the Winneba road.

Speaking to Citi News, a female victim of the Sunday evening accident, who was on board the benz bus, said they were heading towards Accra from Cape Coast, when their driver in an attempt to overtake some cars, unfortunately blasted one of his tyres, and run into the Toyota Corolla Saloon car in a head-on collision.

According to her, she jumped through the car's window upon sensing danger.

Road accidents: 1,369 killed in 7 months, 157 perish in July

As at July 2018, the rate of accidents and the number of casualties had increased compared to the same month last year.

The number of people killed rose to 157, as against the 149 killed in July 2017, representing a 5.3% increase.

This brings the number of commuters killed between January and July 2018 to 1,369. This means the figure went up by 13.33%, from 1,208 killed in the first seven months of last year.

The July fatalities comprised 124 males and 33 females. The number of commuters injured in July 2018 witnessed a 6.6% rise, from 872 in 2017 to 930 in 2018.