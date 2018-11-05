2018 FN Business Awards Nominees Announced, See Full List

FN Network, the organizer of the FN Business Awards has released the final shortlisted nominees for its second edition, dubbed the 'The Orange'.

The FN Business Awards is an annual award scheme instituted to honour and celebrates growing Ghanaian businesses, start-ups, and individuals making meaningful impacts, creating an enabling environment for economic growth, and solving societal problems.

In a press statement signed by the CEO of FN Network, Mr. Frederick Noamesi indicates that over 1000 applications were received and thorough sorting have been followed to get the final nominees.

He added that public voting would be opened on Wednesday, November 7, 2018, for three (3) weeks.

This year's event comes off on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at the Golf Suite hotel, WestLand in Accra and will bring together young business persons and entrepreneurs.

Below are the Shortlisted Nominees in their Award Categories after a vigorous sorting process;

Business of the year

Pizarea

Supreme Africa Ltd

Joenaa Cakes and Bakes

RNG Medicine Research Lab

Jenny Beads and Training Centre

Cedi Pictures

Lens Radio

Male Entrepreneur

Henry Ameleke (Pizarea)

Enoch Boateng Jnr (AG Media)

Jackson Osei Darko (Supreme Africa Limited)

Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu (RNG Medicine Research Lab)

Nana Kesse (NK Connect Africa)

Patrick Fynn (Standout Care)

Rahim Anafo (Anafo Bisi Clothing)

Morris Amezado (100% Amezado)

Female Entrepreneur

Janet Naa Danquah (Joenaa Cakes & Bakes)

Ruddie Sefakor (Ruddies Kids Fashion House)

Adjoa Denkyira (Merlot-Event Consult}

Deborah Oduro (DUSAF)

Leslie-Ann Scott (HG Multimedia)

Theodora Wuni (Resonate Ghana Limited)

Event Management of the year

Merlot Events

Meri-Teg Ushering

De-Queens Ushering Agency

Resonate Ghana Limited

Nat Event House

Food & Beverage Business of the year

Joenaa Cakes and Bakes

Pekabu ventures

Koko King

Premium Bar Cocktail

Fashion House Business of the year

Anafo Bisi Clothing

Classic Curves Collection

Vendajules Slay World ltd

Belo Comestics

Health Business of the year

Nyarkotey college of Holistic Medicine

StandOut Care

JL Danquah Herbal

Media Business of the year

Mama Dee Ltd

Swanzy Music Network Ghana

The Family

AG Media

100%Amezado

Ray Multimedia

Wyse Multimedia

Online Broadcasting

Gentlemen Radio

Lens Radio

AG Radio

Supreme Africa Radio

Portcity Online Radio

EP Urban Radio

Blog of the year

Photography

Rein Films

100%Amezado Multimedia

KOP Photography

Golden Wabbit Multimedia

Technology of the year

Pizarea

Lyn App

RNG Medicine Research Lab

Student Startup of the year

Sparkles by Joy

Promosgh

Fashion Trend TV

Ruddies Kids Fashion House

Social Enterprise / NGO of the year