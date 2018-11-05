modernghana logo

42 minutes ago | General News

2018 FN Business Awards Nominees Announced, See Full List

Frederick Noamesi
FN Network, the organizer of the FN Business Awards has released the final shortlisted nominees for its second edition, dubbed the 'The Orange'.

The FN Business Awards is an annual award scheme instituted to honour and celebrates growing Ghanaian businesses, start-ups, and individuals making meaningful impacts, creating an enabling environment for economic growth, and solving societal problems.

In a press statement signed by the CEO of FN Network, Mr. Frederick Noamesi indicates that over 1000 applications were received and thorough sorting have been followed to get the final nominees.

He added that public voting would be opened on Wednesday, November 7, 2018, for three (3) weeks.

This year's event comes off on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at the Golf Suite hotel, WestLand in Accra and will bring together young business persons and entrepreneurs.

Below are the Shortlisted Nominees in their Award Categories after a vigorous sorting process;

Business of the year

  • Pizarea
  • Supreme Africa Ltd
  • Joenaa Cakes and Bakes
  • RNG Medicine Research Lab
  • Jenny Beads and Training Centre
  • Cedi Pictures
  • Lens Radio

Male Entrepreneur

  • Henry Ameleke (Pizarea)
  • Enoch Boateng Jnr (AG Media)
  • Jackson Osei Darko (Supreme Africa Limited)
  • Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu (RNG Medicine Research Lab)
  • Nana Kesse (NK Connect Africa)
  • Patrick Fynn (Standout Care)
  • Rahim Anafo (Anafo Bisi Clothing)
  • Morris Amezado (100% Amezado)

Female Entrepreneur

  • Janet Naa Danquah (Joenaa Cakes & Bakes)
  • Ruddie Sefakor (Ruddies Kids Fashion House)
  • Adjoa Denkyira (Merlot-Event Consult}
  • Deborah Oduro (DUSAF)
  • Leslie-Ann Scott (HG Multimedia)
  • Theodora Wuni (Resonate Ghana Limited)

Event Management of the year

  • Merlot Events
  • Meri-Teg Ushering
  • De-Queens Ushering Agency
  • Resonate Ghana Limited
  • Nat Event House

Food & Beverage Business of the year

  • Joenaa Cakes and Bakes
  • Pekabu ventures
  • Koko King
  • Premium Bar Cocktail

Fashion House Business of the year

  • Anafo Bisi Clothing
  • Classic Curves Collection
  • Vendajules Slay World ltd
  • Belo Comestics

Health Business of the year

  • Nyarkotey college of Holistic Medicine
  • StandOut Care
  • JL Danquah Herbal

Media Business of the year

  • Mama Dee Ltd
  • Swanzy Music Network Ghana
  • The Family
  • AG Media
  • 100%Amezado
  • Ray Multimedia
  • Wyse Multimedia

Online Broadcasting

  • Gentlemen Radio
  • Lens Radio
  • AG Radio
  • Supreme Africa Radio
  • Portcity Online Radio
  • EP Urban Radio

Blog of the year

Photography

  • Rein Films
  • 100%Amezado Multimedia
  • KOP Photography
  • Golden Wabbit Multimedia

Technology of the year

  • Pizarea
  • Lyn App
  • RNG Medicine Research Lab

Student Startup of the year

  • Sparkles by Joy
  • Promosgh
  • Fashion Trend TV
  • Ruddies Kids Fashion House

Social Enterprise / NGO of the year

  • Bella Mundi Foundation
  • Mawulolo Youth Network
  • DUSAF
  • GALs World
  • GC Foundation

