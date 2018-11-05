2018 FN Business Awards Nominees Announced, See Full List
Frederick Noamesi
FN Network, the organizer of the FN Business Awards has released the final shortlisted nominees for its second edition, dubbed the 'The Orange'.
The FN Business Awards is an annual award scheme instituted to honour and celebrates growing Ghanaian businesses, start-ups, and individuals making meaningful impacts, creating an enabling environment for economic growth, and solving societal problems.
In a press statement signed by the CEO of FN Network, Mr. Frederick Noamesi indicates that over 1000 applications were received and thorough sorting have been followed to get the final nominees.
He added that public voting would be opened on Wednesday, November 7, 2018, for three (3) weeks.
This year's event comes off on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at the Golf Suite hotel, WestLand in Accra and will bring together young business persons and entrepreneurs.
Below are the Shortlisted Nominees in their Award Categories after a vigorous sorting process;
Business of the year
Pizarea
Supreme Africa Ltd
Joenaa Cakes and Bakes
RNG Medicine Research Lab
Jenny Beads and Training Centre
Cedi Pictures
Lens Radio
Male Entrepreneur
Henry Ameleke (Pizarea)
Enoch Boateng Jnr (AG Media)
Jackson Osei Darko (Supreme Africa Limited)
Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu (RNG Medicine Research Lab)
Business of the year
Male Entrepreneur
Female Entrepreneur
Event Management of the year
Food & Beverage Business of the year
Fashion House Business of the year
Health Business of the year
Media Business of the year
Online Broadcasting
Blog of the year
Photography
Technology of the year
Student Startup of the year
Social Enterprise / NGO of the year