GH¢6,014,547 For 2019 Approved In Berekum West District

The Berekum West District Assembly has approved GH¢6,014,547.51 as its financial estimates for the 2019 fiscal year at the First Ordinary Meeting of the Assembly at Jinijini, the district capital.

The amount approved, which will cover various expenses of the Assembly, comprises among others, Internally Generated Funds (IGF), District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), compensation for employees, and the District Development Facility (DDF).

Presenting the estimates at the First Ordinary Meeting of the assembly for the year at Jinijini, the District Budget Analyst, Ms. Regina Nketiah, said the assembly projects to collect an amount of GH¢95,400 over the period.

On the DACF, she said the assembly is expected to receive an amount of GH¢3,197,207.52 for the period, with a total of GH¢770, 024.64 to be accrued from the DDF.

On expenditure, Ms Nketiah said an estimated amount of GH¢1,766,550 would be applied to capital projects, while other institutions and departments will benefit from the expected grants. She said the government's flagship programmes will receive support of about GH¢25,000 from the budget.

Earlier, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, Mr. Isaac Osei, said currently, the district can boast of 60 boreholes and four small town water systems, and admitted that this is woefully inadequate and, therefore, there is the urgent need to intensify efforts in providing good water sources for the people.

According to the DCE: “Plans are underway to provide a number of boreholes to add up to the number already available. Currently, two boreholes are being mechanised at Ayimon and Koraso to expand potable water coverage in these communities,” he assured the house.

Mr. Osei told the house that the management of public latrines had become a problem due to the diminishing of the communal spirit in many communities, as a result, many public latrines, which were constructed in the district to eradicate open defecation, are not operational, and assured the house that household toilets are being promoted.

“Households will be encouraged by the Assembly by offering incentives in the form of building materials to enable households construct durable latrines that can stand the test of time. We shall, therefore, start with a pilot project at Domfete this year, and scale up to cover the entire district in due course,” Mr. Osei told the house.

The DCE said through the Ministry of Special Initiatives the district is benefiting from three ten-seater closet latrines. He mentioned the construction of a 10-seater pour flush toilet at Nsapor, a 10-seater pour flush toilet at the Jinijini Market, and a 10-seater pour flush toilet at Koraso as the projects received under the Special Initiatives.

According to Mr. Osei, the Assembly is also in the process of providing some modern toilet infrastructure in some communities. He said the project is being initiated by the government in a bid to arrest the worsening sanitation problems by providing access to public places of convenience.

“The Ghana First Company Limited, a waste management company, has signed a memorandum of understanding with a German company to construct modern toilet facilities across the country. All the toilet facilities are going to be water closets, but would come with different number of toilet seats/chambers, per the population of the community,” the DCE said, and added that “the company has entered into a Public Private Partnership (PPP) agreement with the assembly to help construct these toilets nationwide.”

On education, Mr. Osei noted that a well trained human capital is the district's most important resource that can harness all other resources to speed up development, and that good education also enhances skills training and many other endeavours.

To this end, the focus of the District Assembly is to develop the education sector to the highest standard. “The sector has been fraught with many challenges such as poor school infrastructure, inadequate professional teachers, inadequate teaching and learning materials, all attributing to poor performance in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) over the years,” the DCE noted.

According to the DCE, to address these challenges, a number of projects have been planned in both the 2018 and 2019 composite budgets of the Assembly.

He said: “The Botokrom Basic School will receive a facelift with the construction of a one No. three-unit classroom block with an office and store, a three-seater Kumasi Ventilated Improved Pit (KVIP), a urinal and supply of furniture for both teachers and pupils, that is, a full complement of facilities that make up a total school.”

He added that “the Fetentaa School will also be given a one No. four-unit teachers' quarters to solve the perennial problem of teacher absenteeism and lateness in the school.”

“It is our belief that when teachers are accommodated in the communities where the schools are located, they put up their best and also assist in mobilising the community for other beneficial activities,” Mr. Osei said.

The DCE also said the District Assembly would construct one No. 3-unit classroom block at Nsapor, and additionally provide building materials to support community-initiated programmes in education.

Mr. Osei gave the assurance that brilliant students who are unable to continue with their education as a result of poverty will be assisted to pursue their academic ambitions.