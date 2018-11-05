GJA To Crack The Whip On Media Owners Who Pay Journalists 100 Cedis

The Brong-Ahafo regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Mr. Larry Paa Kwasi Moses, has indicated the association would intervene when its members are not well remunerated by their media houses.

According to the GJA Chairman, the association can bargain on behalf its members and where there is no compromise, it can facilitate fresh appointments for members.

Mr. Paa Kwasi Moses was speaking on Sunyani based Space FM, as part of activities marking International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists on November 2.

The day draws attention to the low global conviction rate for violent crimes against journalists and media workers, estimated at only one in every ten cases.

As these individuals play a critical role in informing and influencing the public about important social issues, attacks against journalists have a damaging impact, limit public awareness and constructive debate.

On 2nd November, organisations and individuals worldwide are encouraged to talk about the unresolved cases in their countries and write to government and intra-governmental officials to demand action and justice.

UNESCO organises an awareness-raising campaign on the findings of the UNESCO Director-General's biennial Report on the Safety of Journalists and the Danger of Impunity, which catalogues the responses of states to UNESCO's formal request for updates on progress in cases of killings of journalists and media workers.

UNESCO and civil society groups throughout the world also use 2 November as a launch date for other reports, events and other advocacy initiatives relating to the problem of impunity for crimes against freedom of expression.

According to the regional GJA Chairman, Journalists around the world face threats and attacks, often instigated by government officials.

He added that political leaders incite hostility by framing reporters as 'enemies of the government', but one most irritating action against journalists is the issue of low remuneration, especially in the Brong-Ahafo region.

“As journalists, we face a lot of challenges but the low salaries our employers give to some of us is most unfortunate and it is time the situation is addressed”, he said.

Mr. Paa Kwasi Moses said some journalists are paid as low as GHc100 in the region and cautioned that the GJA would be compelled to facilitate fresh employment avenues for journalists whose employers refuse to better their conditions of service.

“It is very unfortunate that in the Brong-Ahafo region there are instances where trained journalists are paid as low as GHc100; but let me sound this warning that if employers after dialogue refuse to better the conditions of service for journalists, the GJA may be compelled to facilitate fresh employment for such journalists who are being taken for granted”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Brong-Ahafo regional Secretary of the Ghana Journalists Association, Mr. Dennis Kwadwo Peprah has admonished colleague journalists to abstain from unnecessary argument with people at public places.

Speaking to Kwasi Kumi Boadu on Sky FM in Sunyani, Mr. Peprah hinted many of the brutalities though unwarranted are caused by utterances of journalists at public places.

“As a journalist, you should be mindful of your words, actions and inactions at public places, he observed.

The GJA scribe cautioned journalists on their conduct, noting that journalists ”are not a repository of knowledge and as such need to be tolerant in listening to the opinions of others. Our reportage and presentations should be devoid of biases, which will trigger people to descend on us at an event.”

He, however, could not fathom why the public cannot exercise patience with their fellow human beings for publishing and throwing light on issues happening in their communities.

“Irrespective of the nature of an individual's occupation, there should be mutual respect for human rights. Journalists are the gate keepers and mouth piece to propagate their grievances.

“It is, however, a duty on the society to safeguard the liberties of journalists in their bid to trumpet the challenges in our societies”, Mr. Peprah noted.

So far, in 2018, a total of 11 journalists have been brutalised in the process of discharging their duties.

The Ghana Journalists Association, through their President, Rolland Affail Monney has issued various letters of condemnation against these atrocious acts threatening legal action against the perpetrators.

Time to reverse trend of impunity

UN human rights experts have in a statement strongly urged states to take firm steps to ensure accountability for violence and attacks against journalists, and reversing and resisting the trend of impunity.

“Journalists around the world face threats and attacks, often instigated by government officials, organised crime, or terrorist groups. Political leaders incite hostility by framing reporters as 'enemies of the people' or 'terrorists',” the statement read.

The UN experts are David Kaye, Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression; Agnes Callamard, Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions; and Tae-Ung Baik (vice chair), Bernard Duhaime (chair), Houria Es-Slami, Luciano Hazan, Henrikas Mickevicius of the working group on enforced or involuntary disappearances.

They said hundreds of journalists were detained or victims of forced disappearance because of their work, according to the statement UNB received from Geneva.

“Governments conduct surveillance of journalists and undermine digital security as part of the daily attack on free and independent media. Press freedom organisations conservatively estimate that dozens of reporters have been killed this year alone.”

They said the states had not responded adequately to these crimes against journalists.

“Most recently, states and the international community, including the United Nations, have failed to address the enforced disappearance and murder of Saudi journalist, Jamal Khashoggi. The only way forward is to establish an independent, transparent and credible investigation into his murder, one authorised by and reporting to the United Nations. Anything short of a complete investigation, recognised as such by the international community, will make a mockery of government claims of commitment to the safety of journalists.”

As a matter of urgency, the experts called on all states to implement the international legal framework on safety of journalists.

They said the high-level commitments, such as the latest resolution on the safety of journalists adopted this year by the Human Rights Council, must be implemented.

“We call on all leaders worldwide to end their role in the incitement of hatred and violence against the media. These last weeks have demonstrated once again the toxic nature and outsized reach of political incitement against journalists, and we demand that it stop,” the statement reads.