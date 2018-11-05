US-Based Sekyere Kumawu Citizens Hand Over Library Project

Natives of a cluster of communities in the Sekyere Kumawu District resident in the United States have renovated a community library at the Abenaso Methodist Primary School.

The project, dubbed Abontanso Community Initiative USA Library project, is to benefit six communities.

The beneficiary communities are Abotanso, Anyamesre, Duffuor, Amanfrom, Abenaso and Mission.

The group, numbering 17, with Isaac Appiah of Virginia as the President, has also equipped the 50-seater library with about 1,200 assorted books, furniture and computers, estimated at about GH¢25,000.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Sekyere Kumawu, Mr. Samuel Addae Agyekum, who jointly commissioned the library with the Chief of Amanfrom, Nana Okyere Baffour, said it was an investment in the future of the children in the area.

The DCE commended the donors for their selflessness and contribution towards the promotion of education.

According to him, the gesture was in line with the vision of President Akufo-Addo to make education accessible to all.

DCE Addae Agyekum said the free Senior High School (SHS) policy had come to stay, and that no nay-sayer could kill it, because it was divine, and called on all and sundry to support its sustenance.

The DCE donated nine packets of roofing sheets to the local JHS, and pledged to contribute building materials for the proposed Kindergarten school block.

Mr. Eugene Moratt, a movie producer and General Manager of Kumasi-based New Mercury Radio and a product of Abenaso Primary School, complemented the gesture of the US residents by donating a set of football jerseys to his alma mater.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu, Philip Basoah, who was represented at the occasion, noted that the ability to read is an important dividend in education, and thanked the US-based donors for the assistance provided the children.

Mr. Isaac Osei, who represented the donors at the inauguration, charged the Headteacher to maintain the project for the benefit of the pupils.

The Chief of Amanfrom, Nana Okyere Baffour, called on indigenes resident home and abroad to contribute to the development of their communities.

He stressed the need for them to make sacrifices today for the children as future leaders.

The Headteacher, Mr. Kwadwo Donyinah, on behalf of the chiefs and people of the area, thanked the US group for the support.