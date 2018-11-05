Kojo Bonsu Targets Eastern Region Delegates

Delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Eastern Region, have hailed flagbearer aspirant, Kojo Bonsu for his message of unity and hope.

“Kojo Bonsu, we love your message and campaign style,” the delegates from Nkawkaw, New Abirem and Afram Plains declared on Friday, during a meeting with the former Mayor of Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly.

The NDC flagbearer hopeful also visited, Abetifi and Mpraeso on his first day in the region.

After delivering his message to the delegates at the various constituencies, thunderous applause, cheers and overwhelming support was showcased as delegates congratulated Mr. Kojo Bonsu whom they also refer to as “the action man”, for his style of campaign and message of power to the NDC grassroots

“Neglect of party faithful when in power will be a thing of the past,” the aspirant pledged to the delegates if he gets elected to lead the party into the 2020 polls.

He continued that: “Capable party people will be handed positions irrespective of their educational background when I am voted as leader”.

“Every constituency will decide who their DCE [District Chief Executive] or MCE [Municipal Chief Executive] should be and finally I will deal with branch executives and their constituency and reward Ex- Gratia as appreciation to all,” Kojo Bonsu added.

Mr. Bonsu’s tour of the region is expected to end on Monday, November 5, after he holds meetings with delegates from Aburi, Akropong, Okere, Asuogyaman, Lower Manya, Upper Manya and Yilo Krobo constituencies.