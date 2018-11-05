modernghana logo

1 hour ago | Tragedy

Tyre Burst Caused Gomoa Mpota Accident That Killed 7 Persons

MyJoyOnline
Seven persons have been confirmed dead and 10 badly injured in a deadly accident at Gomoa Mpota on the Kasoa-Winneba Highway last Sunday night.

The incident at the accident-prone stretch of the highway involved a Sprinter Mercedes Benz bus travelling to Accra from Cape coast and Toyota Corolla moving in the opposite direction.

An eyewitness said, the driver of the Sprinter bus loaded with passengers while overtaking a vehicle but burst a tyre. Driving at break-neck speed, he crashed head-on into the Toyota saloon car as metal mangled with men.

In one loud bang, seven were confirmed dead on the spot. Parents of an unconscious 3-year old boy are missing.

According to Douglas Amponsah who is with the Winneba Trauma and Specialist hospital, there was no ambulance to rush the boy to the 37 Military Hospital.

He said calls to the National Ambulance Service were unanswered.

The boy has fractures to the head. There has been no confirmation of his return to consciousness. The 10 injured are responding positively to treatment at the government-run hospital.

In March 2018, a similar overtaking and a similar head-on collision between a Hyundai bus and a taxi left six people dead.

