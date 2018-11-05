Biometric Verification For Exhibition Exercises Crucial--CODEO

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO), has asked the Electoral Commission (EC) to be consistent in using biometric verification during exhibition exercises.

This was contained in a statement issued by the coalition and signed by its National Coordinator, Albert Arhin.

The statement highlights the observations made by CODEO during the recent exhibition of the voter’s register within 47 districts to be affected by the impending creation of additional regions in the country.

The exercise was part of preparations by the EC to organize a referendum on December 27, 2018, in the four (4) regions of Western, Brong Ahafo, Volta and Northern – out of which six (6) additional regions would be created.

Highlights of CODEO's main findings

Overall, observers reported that the exercise was peaceful and marked by low publicity and patronage. Public response in the first few days was generally low but picked up in the latter days of the exercise. Turn-out varied from exhibition center to exhibition center and on different days. At some polling stations, it was as low as less than 10 persons in a day and as high as over 50 persons on others days at other exhibition centers.

EC officials generally complied with the rules governing the conduct of the exhibition exercise.

Observers further noted that exhibition centers generally had the requisite forms and materials for the exercise.

There were, however, no biometric verification devices present at exhibition centers despite the EC's introduction of the device during the previous 2016 voter register exhibition.

Most exhibition centers did not have party agents stationed. At some exhibition centers in the Krachi West district of the Volta region, however, there were party agents from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) observing the exercise. Similarly, there were party agents from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the NPP at some exhibition centers in the Chereponi district in the Northern region.

Observers noted that there were very few requests for correction and inclusion of names on the register. There were also a few objections to names in the register and this was often on grounds of persons being deceased. In the Chereponi district in the Northern region, for example, some local leaders and actors, including an Assembly member, traditional leaders, opinion leaders and some family members cooperated with the EC's exhibition officials on the removal of names of deceased family and community members from the voter register.

General observations, commendations and recommendations