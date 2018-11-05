.... Governance Continues! Youth And Sports Ministry Up To Their Task!

Upon coming into force of the Fourth Republic, one Ministry that has been very sensitive and attracted public attention over the years is that of the Youth and Sports Ministry! As a matter of fact, we have had Nineteen personalities occupying that office! This piece sort to highlight some remarkable achievements by Nana Addo Danquah led government under the auspices of Hon. Isaac Kwame Asiamah; Minister incharge, Youth and Sports within the space of barely 22 Months in office as government. Under NDC regime in their second term in the first 24 Months, they had done about three reshuffle in the Youth and Sports Ministry. The obvious reason was on financial malfeasance and administrative lapses.

The Chief among them is Hon. Clement Kofi Humado_the very person who presented the purported IMF loan by Philip Assibit to Cabinent for approval and that of Abuga Pele without due diligence according to GYEEDA EXECUTIVE SUMMARY REPORT! Next in action was Elvis Afiyie Ankra_under his watch, Ghana was ridiculed for airlifting $3M. Lastly, Mahama Ayariga who launched sneering attacks on the media for questioning him on the Expenditure Budget of the team then after Equatorial Guinea. NDC records at the Youth and Sports Ministry stinks and many petitions has been served at the Office of Special Prosecutor for furtherance of investigation. His Excellency Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo didnt speak in a vacuum when he said ".....we have the men..and we are good managers of the economy..." The clear blueprint for the Ministry has been outlined to function side by side with the vision of the President and this seeks to leverage the needs of the youth.

The Sports Ministry within its 22months has fulfilled some salient developments and must be recommended. There is an ongoing works on ten Youth Sports Centres, that is 5000 seater capacity. There is an ongoing works on the Legon sports stadium which will ease pressure from other stadia when completed. This project was entirely abondoned by NDC and nothing was done about it inspite of various plea from some authorities. Youth in sports module; training about 5000 young men. Finished works on the Essipong stadium and renovation on Azuma Nelson sports complex and recent restoration of pitches on Accra and Cape Coast stadia and that of PRESEC pitch. Not forgetting massive preparation on the Volta Region Youth Center and other Sports Colleges.The name of Hon.Isaac Kwame Asiamah shall never find missing in the annals of history for saving Ghana millions of dollars used to rent hotels for National Coaches.

By his initiative, Ghana has a permanent structure for the National Team Managers. He equally saw the need to invest the cash bonuses of the junior players of the national team into scholarship schemes and other oriented developments for the players. The Nana Addo led government hasnt achieve it all, yet with the few months in government we have walked the talk that we have the men and of which one of them is the Minister incharge of the Youth and Sports Ministry. His experience over the years as a committee member and deputy Chair for the Parliamentary Select Comittee for youth, sports, education, and culture has equipped him to perfectly fit in his current position. NPP few months in power is better than NDC's entire eight years in office that had about five different persons occupying the Youth and Sports Ministry.

*KYEI BAFFOUR*

*THE BLACK NATIONALIST*

[email protected]

5th Nov. 2018