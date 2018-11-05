Suggestion To The Solution Of Nursing Unemployment In Ghana

It is quite unfortunate that patriotic Ghanaians who are poised to contribute to the socio-economic development of our dear nation, and for that matter spend time and huge sums of money, some even loans to undergo hectic training for years, in order to be useful to the society and contribute to its wellbeing, only pass out of their training to realise that the society cannot even absorb them. In other words, the society does not need their service. Such patriotic unemployed nurses, of whom greater numbers of them are even doing voluntary service at various hospitals of the country, sit in the house in frustration, which causes their patriotic heart to be insensitive to any issue of national importance. I therefore wish to draw the attention of government to alternative way of addressing this problem.

From the look of things, Ghana has comparative advantage over the production of nurses than many of the countries across the globe. And I have strong conviction that the service of well trained Ghanaian nurse will have high demand in countries that have less advantage in production of nurses. Therefore instead of allowing such poised nurses to waste their time and energy by sitting in the house and waiting for the government to engage them, government can go in negotiation with countries that may need the service of our nurses.

To achieve this, we need to train our nurses to meet international standard and advertise them on the international scene or search for countries that may have nursing deficit and will be willing to sign a contract of such nature with Ghana government. Then we train our nurses to meet the standard or requirement of those countries.

If we are able to succeed in this, the unemployment burden on government will be reduced and at the same time, government can generate revenue from such agreement if well drafted. The same method could be replicated in other professions where our supply far exceeds our demand.

Thank you.