Murdered Farmer's Children Appeal For Educational Support

The family of a 26-year-old murdered farmer in the Adaklu district of the Volta region is appealing to the government and other benevolent organizations to support the education of two daughters the deceased has left behind.

Unemployed widow, Afor Gifty, said her efforts alone cannot define a better future for her two young girls, Millicent Doh and Ezerbella Doh aged nine and six respectively.

Speaking to Citi News, Gifty said her late husband, Mawufemor Doh, was a hard-working farmer who started paying for their children’s education in a private school in the area, but her fear is that she cannot continue paying for her children's education due to financial constraints.

“I cannot afford for their education, I’m just a house wife and the little efforts I make may not send them to tertiary institutions in the future when I am of old age”.

She explained that the children’s education was the core value of Doh Mawufemor since she and her late husband could not have the chance to further their education.

The deceased’s brother, Gbolonyo Patrick, who is the only man of the house is unfortunately physically challenged.

He told Citi News that he cannot do anything to help the children due to his condition saying ” as you can see me, I’ve no fingers and foot, he (deceased) used to take care of me and the whole family but now that he is not there again, we're doomed especially, his children.”

” All we want is education for these young girls, we need your support, help us to reach out to the government and philanthropists to come to our aid, especially for the children ” he added.

Murder

The deceased, Doh Mawufemor was painfully murdered by one Yao Tsigere on the 28 October 2018 around 6:54am.

The suspect was arraigned before the Ho Circuit Court on Monday, October 29, and was remanded while the Police service continues their investigations.