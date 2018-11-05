Police Probes NDC ‘Al-Qaeda’ Group

Police in the Northern Region have begun investigations into an alleged attack on some National Democratic Congress (NDC) executives, by an affiliated youth group in the area.

The attack resulted in the regional Secretary, Sualisu Be-Awuribe and Treasurer, Kassim Bakari, sustaining injuries.

Although details of what triggered the incident remain sketchy, the Regional Secretary has accused the Chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila, of instigating the assault.

Speaking to Citi News, Northern Regional Police PRO, DSP Mohammed Tanko, said his outfit has picked up some vital information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

“That case is under investigations and we have received reports from about persons who allege they were assaulted with some NDC youth. They have been issued with Police Medical forms to attend hospital and report back so the matter is under investigations. Some names have been mentioned and we are trying to properly identify such persons and get them arrested to assist in investigations,” he said.

The group that carried out the attack claimed that their intention was to stop a meeting that was taking place because it was without the consent of the regional chairman.

The attack saw the group destroying vehicles of some members of the party.

The group, Al-Qaeda is reported to have confirmed its involvement in the attack claiming that it was the right thing to do.

“The secretary and his people are disturbing the chairman too much. The chairman told them the meeting cannot happen but they refused. They have been having secret meetings behind the chairman so just this morning, we heard that they were going for a secret meeting again, unfortunately the chairman told them they should not hold that meeting but they told the chairman that, nobody can stop the meeting; so they went to the Global Dream Hotel to hold the meeting again but unfortunately something happened again…we went and sacked them,” the leader of the group reportedly said in a media interview.

The meeting was expected to be chaired by the party's Regional Secretary, who is reported to have fallen out with the Regional chairman since their election some months ago.

There are reports that the Chairman has unilaterally appointed some persons to play various roles as executives to support him, thereby ignoring those democratically elected by the party months ago.