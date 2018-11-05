Concerned Teachers Still On Strike

The Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT) Ghana, will be continuing with its strike this week.

The group declared an indefinite strike on Thursday, November 1, over what they say is the failure of the government to pay their salary arrears and the imposition of a life insurance policy on their members.

The coalition says the salary arrears of over 42,000 members of the Coalition from 2013 to 2016 had not been paid by the government.

It has also accused the government of deducting GHc10 from their salaries to pay for life insurance, contrary to its promise to bear such insurance expenses.

In an interview with Citi News, the President of the CCT, Mr King Ali Awudu, said the teachers will continue to stay away from their duties until the government meets their demands.

“We have declared a strike action. We declared it on Thursday. Today [Monday], it is continuing. When there are clear signals for the demands to be met, then we can call the strike off,” he affirmed.

The group had considered a legal action against the government over the matter earlier in 2018, but backed down after the government indicated that it was taking steps to pay the arrears.

At the CCTG's 26th National Executive meeting in Tamale, it came to the conclusion that it can no longer trust government following several unfulfilled promises regarding the arrears payment.