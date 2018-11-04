His Excellency the President and NPP have the Obligation to Succeed

Whether His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo likes it or not, he is obligatorily duty-bound to succeed in liberating Ghana from the exacerbating baneful official corruption. It is the assurance he gave to Ghanaians subsequent upon which he was voted into power by the Ghanaian electorates who were clamouring for a change of government from the exceedingly corrupt NDC government led by then President John Dramani Mahama to a new alternative one, thus, NPP. Therefore, he has no choice but to deliver his flagship promise that endeared him to people like Rockson Adofo and other discerning citizens of Ghana.

Ghanaians are not ready to see him fail on his promise only to see power reverse to NDC to come back to fleece Ghana again. Should Ghanaians make a mistake to bring former President Mahama back, he will fleece Ghana to the point that no one has ever witnessed in the political history of Ghana before. This time, he will chew and swallow the entire bone without leaving any trace to show posterity that there ever existed any bone, let alone, meat.

I have heard a newly released song by some Ghanaian musician saying that they want Mahama back because they are suffering under the regime of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s NPP. No wonder that former President Mahama has not an iota of respect for Ghanaians by openly mocking us as having a short memory. Upon all the unprecedented corruption of State funds and assets in what became infamously as “create, loot and share” judgment debt payments, some Ghanaians who don’t think outside the box still want him back. Look at how his younger half-sibling Ibrahim Mahama had cleverly duped the Merchant Bank and the UT Bank by borrowing GHC58 million and GHC302 million respectively, without paying the loans back yet, Ghanaians respect and kowtow to him as a rich man.

Was it not former President Mahama who gave the Chinese free licence to flock into Ghana to start the illegal surface mining (galamsey) to damage our lands, water bodies and pollute the air? Was it not as a result of his unprecedented infatuation with corruption and his abundance of incompetence to seeing successful governance as only selfishly amassing wealth for himself, his family and cronies that made him look on while illegal foreigners were wreaking environmental and economic damage on Ghana? How can we so soon wish him a comeback if we were not lacking wisdom and farsightedness as a people and a nation?

Ghana should not be allowed to rotate or exchange hands between two or more corrupt political parties. Subsequently, the President has the duty of care to Ghanaians to succeed to prevent the corrupt NDC guys from taking over power in 2020. As I keep on predicting, should the corruption continue at its current rate, perpetrated and perpetuated by our politicians, the unexpected, civil uprising, may happen to right the situation. Ghana cannot continue to be built on the weaker foundations of official corruption.

SOLUTION:

The President must ensure that the prosecution of all members of NDC and NPP perceived to have committed reprehensible acts of corruption of embezzlement of funds and assets, abuse of their office and other nation-wrecking crimes against the State are successfully prosecuted and convicted. We should not assume that nothing can be done about it because that is how Ghanaians want the nation to go.

The Special Prosecutor must be resourced, encouraged and protected to do his job. I trust that Hon Martin Amidu will do a better job should no superior of his act as a stumbling block in his way.

The Free Senior High School education with its current challenges which can be overcome with a concerted efforts by all, alone cannot guarantee the President a second term. However, the successful prosecution of the corrupt officials will, since corruption is the source of all the problems facing Ghanaians and mother Ghana. Therefore, the President had better ensure that the corrupt officials are arraigned and speedily dealt with without any further foot-dragging as time and tide wait for no man. The clock is ticking fast so the President must act now!

Rockson Adofo