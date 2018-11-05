Ayorkor Botchwey In Israel For 3-day Visit

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, is paying a three-day working visit to Israel from November 4 to 7, 2018.

The visit is at the invitation of the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, who doubles as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel.

While there, the two will hold discussions at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on the diplomatic and the bilateral relations that exist between the two countries.

The Ghanaian Minister for Foreign Affairs will also hold discussions with the Chair, Lobby for Relations between Israel and African Countries, MK Avraham Neguise.

Ahead of a tour of the Old City of Jerusalem and a visit to the Western Wall, the Minister will also be given a tour of the Knesset which is Israel's unicameral parliament, the country’s legislative body.

Mrs. Ayorkor Botchwey is also expected to lay a wreath & sign the guest book at Yad Vashem, the Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem.

Ghana was the first country from Black Africa to establish diplomatic relations with Israel in 1956, prior to independence when an Israeli consulate established in the country.

After the overthrow of Ghana's first President Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Israeli military activities in Ghana ended, but Israel continued to assist Ghana in shipping, construction, security, research, manpower training, and agriculture.

However, in September 2011, Ghana and Israel renewed direct diplomatic relations and has since cooperated in various sectors including health and education.

The visit by the Minister is expected to strengthen the long-cherished ties of friendship among the two nations where Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey will be expected to re-affirm the commitment of the Government of Ghana in an effort to deepen the bilateral relations that exist between the two countries and its Peoples.