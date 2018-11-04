WordDigest: Five Lessons From Jesus Walking On The Sea

"But the ship was now in the midst of the sea, tossed with waves: for the wind was contrary.

And in the fourth watch of the night Jesus went unto them, walking on the sea."

[Matthew 14:24-25]

KJV

Jesus ordered His disciples to go ahead of Him in a boat.

Later He moved to the mountainside to pray. Considerably Jesus was far away from His disciples and a distance from the sea as well.

Besides, never did the disciples thought of encountering a storm during their journey.

Indeed there was a wild wind against the boat but lo and behold, Jesus who wasn't with them, heard their plight while at the mountainside and came to their rescue.

What can we glean from this exposition.

1. Life can be hard sometimes.

2. But Jesus Christ knows our present and future happenings.

3. He knows what we need and don't want at any given time.

4. He does everything in His own time.

5. Everything that is happening is for God's glory to be manifested through Christ Christ.

Beloved what is that storm in your life?

It's through that storm God will manifest His glory in your life.

"Victory is the end product of difficulty" - Rev EZ

So hold on to your faith in God through Christ Jesus for you're close to your victory in Christ.

Be strong in the Lord.

Prayer

O God let the blood of Jesus Christ halt every storm right now in Jesus' name, Amen.

✍Rev EZ

