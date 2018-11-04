Priscilla Aninnwaa Oware Elected 2019 Junior Chamber International Ghana President

Priscilla Aninnwaa Oware

Junior Chamber International (JCI), an international Non-Profit Organization operating in over 100 countries with more than 200,000 members around the world including Ghana. At the just ended annual national convention hosted by it Kumasi branch of Ghana’s chapter, Chief Delegates representing six local Chapter's area from different regions of Ghana made an emphatic statement by entrusting the leadership of the National Organization in the hands of Priscilla Aninnwaa Oware as National President-Elect, Tricia Ama Karikari as Executive Vice President-Elect and Bawa Halidu as Vice President-Elect.

The President-Elect who in her speech admonished members to rally behind her come 2019 when she takes office and also entreated them to cultivate the spirit of togetherness, with the ‘Theme’ - #HeadHeartAndPurpose.

Speaking further on the theme, She advised African leaders, particularly politicians and corporate bodies, to be united to achieve a common goal to help develop their countries.