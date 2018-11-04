Unbelievable Flaws Of Modern Feminism Part 1

“Masculism.” Even Microsoft Word 2013 does not know there is such a word. It won’t be surprising if you also don’t. “Feminism” on the other hand has been among the most used words in some major search engines around the globe in recent years.

Why the sharp contrast? The value, position and competence of women have been kept at the backburner for far too long. No-matter how hard masculists or anti-feminists may argue, there surely is a societal stigma associated with womanhood that must be gotten rid of. For instance, it still happens in Islamic and African countries that girls are restricted from enrolling in school when the male children are allowed.

Why must there be any privilege awarded to the male child that the female child should be denied? Under our current civilization, we can no-longer sit by and look on for acts of this nature to keep recurring. Feminism was birthed to create this balance. As feminists always say, the movement is not a war against manhood but a wakeup call for all of society to weigh both genders on an equal scale. This advocacy is highly laudable.

Only that some of the recent waves of feminism are evolving into poisonous forms too alarming to ignore. And this series is that wake-up call. We position ourselves for imminent danger, if we don’t step in to correct some of the currently reigning narratives of feminism. Alright, let us delve in and “re-flip some scripts”.

FEMINISTS: MEN AND WOMEN ARE THE SAME

A man can sweep and so can a woman. Washing, cooking, changing diapers, studying, writing, banking, accounting, engineering, programming and what have you, can all be done by both genders. Anything men can do, women can also do, and sometimes even better.

If we could just give our children equal playgrounds regardless of their genders, they would all grow up to achieve the same degrees of successes in all fields. There is really no difference between a man and a woman from critical observation.

REALITY: MEN AND WOMEN ARE NOT THE SAME

Where the big flaw occurred

Like the passage above, every point feminists make about equality with the male has to do with roles that both genders can play. We must pause right there. First of all, saying we all can play the same roles (even if it were true) does not mean men and women are the same. A claw-hammer and a plier can both remove stuck nails but it does not make them the same tool.

Moreover, the argument here is not about whether or not there are tasks both genders can do or can’t. It is whether there are duties easier for one that are near impossible for the other. Stating similarities between two groups does not conclude there cannot be differences between them. You could list a thousand similarities between a monkey and a donkey, but it makes no establishment that there are no differences between them.

The truth

That said, let us look at evidence from all sides. As we delve in, keep in mind that the role anything in this world plays is directly linked to the unique ability, difference, or form it has. Look at any object around you right now, and you will see this glaring truth in its functioning. Same applies to the male and the female.

Faith-based evidence

1 Peter 3:7, “…husbands, in the same way be considerate as you live with your wives and treat them with respect as the weaker partner and as heirs with you…”

Not everyone may be comfortable with a Biblical reference, but consider that there is hardly anything in the Bible that real life has found to be in error. If nothing at all, it can be trusted in times like this. Women are weaker than men, at least physically. A woman will never be the fastest person on earth, or the strongest. Ironically, the women who even try to measure up competitively are found to be naturally doped with masculine hormones.

You may compare the genders in terms of IQ and get satisfied, but that is only a tiny aspect of human morphology. Look at the holistic picture. Men and women are not the same.

Biological evidence

A woman’s body is generally more flexible than a man’s. A female at adolescence would develop her bust for breastfeeding, hips, and would start experiencing a menstrual cycle. During intercourse, she is more prone to contracting an STI compared to the male, due to the biological structuring of her genitalia.

For childbirth, the woman would carry the foetus for about 9 months and suffer from some of the innumerable conditions associated with pregnancy. And at 40 thereabout, the female would lose the capacity to bear children. Apart from such physical scientific uniqueness, the woman’s hormones and cycle make her more negatively emotional to surrounding situations (Chaplin & Aldao, 2013) and to experience regular mood swings, unlike the male.

All these delicate complications are absent in the male. And they are more than just a difference between a male and a female.

They show which of the two genders needs special care and attention; which must be supported during pregnancy and sometimes during monthly cycles; which needs another less emotional, without natural cycles, and more stable moods to stand firmly by to protect, defend and support whenever necessary.

In some cases, these differences go as far as determining which type of job is more appropriate for which gender. And that is perfectly okay, because of their different adaptations.

Evidence from social interactions

Myles Munroe, a man who started counselling marriages before he himself got married, dealt with countless singles and couples seeking to bond successfully, and read over 300 books on issues relating to men and women, came to one conclusion: men and women are different in needs, expectations, desires and wants. So convinced, he even wrote books like: Understanding the Purpose and Power of Men, Understanding the Purpose and Power of Women and others.

And Myles is just one example. Gary Chapman, Gary Smalley, Billy Joe Daugherty, and many other staunch experts in this field have similar opinions. Ask anyone from any part of the universe, who has genuinely dealt with men and women, and you will hardly find anyone to agree that both genders can be put on the same side of emotions, expectations, needs and desires.

Many modern feminists preach with so much exuberance that men and women are the same in general needs and wants, when it is almost impossible to pinpoint a single one of them who actually went into the real world to conduct researches, surveys or studies to ascertain the truth of their claims.

“Men and women are the same” is only a claim detached from reality.

Conclusion

Males and females are different in stature, structuring, and functioning. These facts cannot be ruled out no matter the extent of advocacy.

In my next articles in this same series, we shall examine what these differences insinuate to the family, society, industry, and life in general. Are men default leaders or not? Is it appropriate for women and men to have separate roles in family settings? How would an ideal family setting be like without “slavery”? How come women are often the ones accused when they are seen in sexual escapades with men? What should be the way forward to this raging feminist movement?

Stay tuned. Don’t miss any part of this series.

The author of this piece is Ebenezer Agbey Quist, an inspirational writer, author of a book on tertiary life titled “Reformed or Deformed?” Chief Operations Officer at Eqay Inspire, and the main administrator of a Facebook Group, “What Life Just Taught Me”. Whatsapp him on +233501360650 or email at [email protected] /