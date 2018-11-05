NHIA Charges Service Providers

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), is demanding a commensurate measure of quality healthcare delivery from service providers following substantial improvement in payment of claims in recent times.

Mr. Abass Suleymana, the Upper West Regional Director of NHIA, made the demand during a stakeholders meeting in Jirapa in the Jirapa Municipality.

He said in collaboration with government and other stakeholders, the NHIA will do everything within its mandate to ensure the financial sustainability of the scheme through innovative and efficient measures.

These measures include digitizing membership registrations and renewals; rolling out e-claims nationwide; strengthening quality assurance and financial auditing for improved accountability to the public.

He said currently, Mobile Renewal System was being piloted in two districts including Asuogyaman and the West Mamprusi Districts in the Eastern and Northern Regions respectively.

“Plans are far afoot to roll-out this noble initiative countrywide to ameliorate the difficulties our cherished members go through to renew their ID cards”, he said.

“With this innovative Mobile Renewal System, all registered members of the scheme can use the service code (*842*10#) using MTN or Vodafone to check their membership validity, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) benefit package and the Medicines list”, Mr Suleymana said.

Mr. Dery Francis Xavier, an Accountant at the Jirapa Municipal NHIA, who read a speech on behalf of the Municipal Manager, said the purpose of the meeting was to bring their stakeholders up to speed about the operations of the scheme with regards to the achievements, challenges, new initiatives and the way forward.

It was also to solicit feedback from the stakeholders to ensure operational efficiency of the scheme.

Mr. Xavier said the Jirapa Municipal Office has a total manpower of 12 permanent staff and three national service persons.

He said the regional office of the NHIA was working hard towards getting a registration centre at Lambussie, while still pursuing efforts to get a permanent office for the district.

He appealed to the District Assembly to assist the scheme with office accommodation, motorbike and some furniture to begin with.