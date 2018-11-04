My Comeback Alone Scares NPP--Abodakpi

A National Chairman aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dan Abodakpi, says his extreme commitment to rebuild the party, makes him the biggest threat to the governing New Patriot Party (NPP).

He considers himself as the best candidate for the position because of his commitment, energy, experience and comprehensive strategy for the vigorous rebuilding of the NDC to regain power.

Mr. Abodakpi claims the NPP considers him as its major threat.

In that regard, he said some elements in the NDC have allowed themselves to be used by the NPP to malign and attack his integrity, “but they have all failed.”

Mr Dan Abodakpi interacting with delegates at La Dadekotopon

Addressing delegates from Trobu, Amasaman, Obom-Domeabra, Bortianor and Anyaa-Sowutuom at Anyaa as part of his Greater Accra Regional campaign tour, Mr. Adodakpi, who is the frontrunner in the chairmanship race, said he has what it takes to unseat the NPP.

“They know my capabilities so they tried to destroy me by politically masterminding my incarceration."

“But I came out more refined and overly committed to party work, so they now fear I am coming after them,” he stressed.

Touching on his recent contributions to the party, he said as a founding member and former National Executive Council (NEC) member, he had been leading efforts to unite the party, adding that he has been able to initiate meetings of the Council of Elders, with the founder in attendance as chairman; something that has not happened for a long time due to unexplained differences.

Mr Dan Abodakpi interacting with delegates at Achimota

“This is because we need a united and cohesive front for Victory 2020,” he explained.

In addition, he said has led the party’s reorganisation, but he believes it is now time to take the chairmanship position to actively liberate the party from further destruction.

He urged the delegates of the party to honestly vote for candidates with experience and the dedication to party, saying the chairmanship position is not a part-time or experimental business.

“The choice is yours. If you want the party to continue to go down, then vote for the others."

“But grant me your mandate if you desire a fully healed and reunited party that is reconnected to its grassroot masses, and with restored fortunes to regain power in 2020,” he said.