I’m In Ghana Receiving And Responding To Treatment - George Andah

I’m in Ghana receiving and responding to treatment along with other victims of yesterday’s accident, Deputy Communications minister George Andah has dismissed claims on social media that he has been flown outside the country for treatment.

He also urged Ghanaians to be genuine about their thoughts on him.

The Awutu Senya West MP who is currently on admission at the 37 military hospital, through an aide, wrote on Facebook ” We’ve just felt the pressing need to come out and emphatically state that, Hon. Nenyi George Andah, has not been flown to the U.K , South Africa or anywhere out of Ghana.

“He is receiving and responding to treatment along with the other victims, right here.

Let’s keep our hopes high and our thoughts genuine. God bless us, as we pray. -Aide”

Mr. Andah was involved in an accident on the Bujumbura road in the Central region while returning from some social functions in his constituency.

He was flown from the Kasoa hospital where he was first taken to after a referral was issued by the medical officials there to the 37 military hospital.