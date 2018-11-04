The Road To Success Is Full Of Stains

‘If you’re not willing to learn, no one can help you. But if you’re determined to learn, no one can stop you- ’Zig Ziglar.

Do you perceive the #PRProject 2018/19 academic year for the level 200’s (A,B,D and E) as a mere competition?? Then it’s a big fallacy that shouldn't be implanted in our minds!

Have you ever thought about how best this competition organized by the Faculty Of Public Relations In the Ghana Institute Of Journalism will equip these said students with the necessary pieces of information skills and the technical know how to make them a hot cake in the job market on the side of students who’ll love to work with firms, companies etc and with those who will run their own businesses, firms and event managers?

Even though there have been some major obstacles on the Road To Success Journey, I can still say without a shroud of doubt that one should still push harder for there will be light at the tunnel. These stains and obstacles are but a stepping stone that’ll, in the long run, prepare you to fight for excellence. Do you meet obstacles? This is apparent that you have stood for something great.

Your sleepless nights, financial contributions and availing yourselves would never be in vain if you purpose your hearts and minds. This process will help strengthen the unity amongst you and teach you the relevance of TEAMWORK.

The very day you came out with 'Adehye', 'Akyeame' , SMOKE and Spectrum Concept was a great point of turnaround. You’re much privileged to be part of this competition among these simulated companies.

Before I penned off, let’s meditate on this piece from StoneBwoy which says “Push It! Push It!! Push It further no matter how long it’s gonna be, Someday Things must workout Better no matter how long it’s gonna take". This and many other great speeches by these great people are not said for nothing.

#Push harder

#Don’tGiveUp

#There will be light at the tunnel

#Be persistent

#26thNovember2018

~Signed~

Bryan Ebenezer Sarpong jr.