A Letter From Suleiman AK Akabu - An Intellectual Brother

Dear Benjy Andoh Sergius

How, particularly are things over there in Ghana, and your family? Hope all is well.

Pen-pal, it's been quite periodic since I had decided to write you, but times hid my fingers. Another thing that made it took a long time, evidently, I spent far too many nights and days while my fingers traced sheets, searching for the right or perfect words. I pondered the words you desire the most - until when I called all the 26-English alphabets to be in ascending order for screening, largely because I'm writing to whom I had never met before. As you can see, it was a long process.

You know, I don't have to be careless but be disciplined in my expressions. I did it so. Until when I allowed intelligent to bring me logic. And, until I gathered more than enough i.e. English alphabets that sweet not only you and me, but also our listeners or readers who follow us.

This was how everything got mature, and had, or writing you the letter can be an excellent way to express my feelings so the world will know the relations between the two pen-pals are totally unproblematic - it's based on symbiotism/reciprocity.

However sometimes, it begins that way, and, many ends sincerely except if there were no peaceful understanding. But, this, has been paired up - the reason: there's a stronger affinity.

I'm sincerely hoping that the relationship will form a really great bond - a bond in which equal contribution, possibly, and sharing of thoughts/ideas are observed through one lens - I notice while in the chatroom, the words I say, yours you say, are not blinded by the distance mask we wear even though we had never seen - "it wouldn't be dative bond."

Benjy Andoh Sergius, I know, you know, too. We've been pushing basically understandably. So, I see now we just have to force the world to talk on it. Hello. If you think you'd be interested to know me than I do, you really must've gotten it in the wrong spirit. Smiles thinly!

Somehow, somewhat, . . . . .! Silence is the best expression here. Time shall tell.

Sir Benjy, had it mind were road, and yours could meet mine, . . . well, it's needless to say. But time shall reveal it. I really must say something here; would hate to keep it dark.

In fact, if I were a white balloon or a bird that could fly in the sky, and through the cloudy clouds and can rest wings, you would just see me hovering clapping wings overhead until I'm permitted to drop top of a tree in your country. Or like star with two palms peeping in through your window, watching your fingers as they trace keypads searching the right letters that make the flames of your works penetrate ears.

Nevertheless, as eyes, minds, stare off into the distance - kissing one another posts with comments and likes, we'll one day see as the sky changes from orange colour to beautiful blue. And, we all, would make ourselves feel like we would never have anything as much as we love ourselves.

Please permit to place some words gently upon your heart, your ears.

Evidently, when it comes to the works of creative imagination, your works capture thoughts, and cease the shadow of sadness that envelop or cast in one's mind. Ok, I've questions that demand no answers here maybe:

~were you trained by your grandparent who buried many adages in your ears and blessed your head with honeyed-words?

Ben, you've too many wordy words, and your ways of weaving them.~Did you, tell me, drink in the same calabash or gourd with an ancient people - who'd the ability to anticipate future events or requirements, I meant did you envolve from ancestors? These two questions are all right.

Pardon, I am too inquisitive, I though do not request the answers here, but if you feel like.

Before I lift off my fingers from the keypads I would like to confess my weakness.

I'm inclined to be lazy sometimes when it comes to responding to a message(s) on facebook at earliest convenience. So endeavour to accept me as I am, and you'll never regret having me as a pen-pal.

Remain blessed and optimistic.

Yours ever,

Suleiman Ak Akabu.