NGOs Seek Better Funding To Improve Sanitation

The Coalition of NGOs in Water and Sanitation (CONIWAS) is calling for the injection of financial resources, and the creation of an enabling environment to accelerate WASH delivery Services.

Speaking at Press Conference on the theme “Reforming Ghana's Water, Sanitation and hygiene sector towards Universal Access” in Accra, the Executive Secretary of CONIWAS, Basiva Nanbigne, said this investment is significant in view of the ongoing changes in the sector.

The group lamented that though measures, such as the creation of the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, and the commissioning of some reforms within the rural and small-town water sub-sector, there does not seem to be a very clear march towards universal access to water and sanitation in Ghana.

They added that access to improved drinking water that used to be encouraging has been hit with poor levels of service with regards to the expectations in the SDGs.

CONIWAS is therefore calling for the intensified support from departments and agencies under the Ministry of Sanitation and Water resources in order to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal 6 by 2030.

The Coalition of NGOs in Water and Sanitation, established in 2003, is an umbrella civil society organization of members (international, national, and local NGOs and affiliates) committed to the sustainable delivery of safe water, improved sanitation, hygiene and integrated water resources management in Ghana.