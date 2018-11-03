Hannah Tetteh Takes Oath Of Office As Director General Of UN Nairobi

Ghana’s former Minister of Foreign Affairs under the John Mahama administration, Hannah Tetteh, has been sworn into office as the Director General of the United Nations Office, Nairobi in Kenya.

She was sworn in by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Friday November 2, 2018.

In July 2018, Mr. Guteres announced the appointment of Hanna S. Tetteh as Director-General of the United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON).

Madam Tetteh succeeds Ms. Sahle-Work Zewde from Ethopia, who has been appointed as Special Representative to the African Union and Head of the United Nations Office to the African Union (UNOAU).

I am honoured

Hannah Tetteh in a tweeter post indicated that she was fulfilled to be formally inducted to the high office.

“It was my honour to be sworn in yesterday by the Secretary General @antonioguterres as the Director General of the United Nations Office, Nairobi, she tweeted.

Profile of Hannah Tetteh

Ms. Tetteh most recently served in the cabinet of the Government of Ghana as Minister for Foreign Affairs (January 2013-January 2017), and Minister for Trade and Industry (February 2009-January 2013).

While serving as Minister for Foreign Affairs, she was also a member of the National Security Council and the Armed Forces Council.

From 2014 to 2015 she was the Chairperson of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

During her term as Minister for Trade and Industry, she was also a member of the Government's economic management team, a member of the board of the Millennium Development Authority, a member of the National Development Planning Commission, and was also the Chairperson of the Ghana Free Zones Board.

Beginning in December 2000 to January 2005 she served for one term as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for the Awutu Senya Constituency.

She later returned to Parliament in January 2013 until January 2017 as the NDC Member of Parliament for the Awutu Senya West Constituency.

Ms. Tetteh is a practising Lawyer and holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of Ghana, Legon.

She also completed her professional law course at the Ghana School of Law and was called to the Ghana Bar in October 1992.