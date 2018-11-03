George Andah involved in car crash at Kasoa, airlifted to 37 Military Hospital

Deputy Communications Minister, George Andah has been involved in a car accident on the Bawjiase road in Kasoa.

He was airlifted to the 37 Military Hospital for medical attention following the crash.

The accident was confirmed to a Citi News Central Regional correspondent, Calvis Tetteh by the Awutu Senya West Constituency Chairman, Charles Amoah.

An aide to Mr. Andah has told citinewsrooom.com deputy Minister is reportedly in a stable condition.

Members of Mr. Andah’s family have since made their way to the hospital.

Mr. Andah’s vehicle was involved in a collision with an articulated truck.

He was in the car with the driver, a bodyguard and a constituency executive from Awutu Senya West.

By: citinewsroom.com | Ghana