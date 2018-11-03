modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY The Baptism Of Adam Revealed!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
9 minutes ago | Headlines

George Andah involved in car crash at Kasoa, airlifted to 37 Military Hospital

CitiNewsRoom
George Andah involved in car crash at Kasoa, airlifted to 37 Military Hospital

Deputy Communications Minister, George Andah has been involved in a car accident on the Bawjiase road in Kasoa.

He was airlifted to the 37 Military Hospital for medical attention following the crash.

The accident was confirmed to a Citi News Central Regional correspondent, Calvis Tetteh by the Awutu Senya West Constituency Chairman, Charles Amoah.

113201820610 rwnyqdcp53 georgeandahaccident1

An aide to Mr. Andah has told citinewsrooom.com  deputy Minister is reportedly in a stable condition.

Members of Mr. Andah’s family have since made their way to the hospital.

Mr. Andah’s vehicle was involved in a collision with an articulated truck.

He was in the car with the driver, a bodyguard and a constituency executive from Awutu Senya West.


By: citinewsroom.com | Ghana

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1Ronald Reagan said that governments do not solve problems; they only rearrange it. I disagree, a little though. Governments minimise some problems, rearrange the rest and create some more.

By: Nyaniba Kwenu Smith quot-img-1
body-container-line