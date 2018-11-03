Jirapa NPP Executives Defend MCE

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) constituency executives of Jirapa in the Upper West region have called on President Akufo-Addo and the leadership of the party to disregard calls for the removal of the Municipal chief executive (MCE) of the area, Christine Bomannye Amadu.

Some members of the Jirapa Municipal Assembly have petitioned President Akufo-Addo to dismiss the MCE.

The members of the Jirapa Municipal Assembly petitioned the President to remove the MCE after they failed to impeach her.

They accused Madam Christine of financial malpractices and meddling in the election of their Presiding Member

But, at a press conference held at Jirapa, the party executives, together with polling station coordinators stated that the calls from some self-seeking members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are to distract the MCE.

The Jirapa constituency financial secretary of the NPP, Augustine Tinkra who addressed the press conference said the allegations leveled against the MCE are unfounded.

“We are fully aware that a number of Assemblymen have petitioned the President to remove the MCE from office. We categorically state that their reasons are frivolous, lack substance and credibility and this must be used to feed the dogs.”

The group described as parochial and selfish, calls for the removal of the MCE and that the NPP in Jirapa is solidly behind the MCE and therefore will resist any group or individual attempting to thwart her efforts.

This continuous agitations of Jirapa youth toward every appointee to the seat of government at the District now Municipal is becoming a nuisance as well creating an ill-culture that if not immediately corrected will eventually become a habit

Diversionary tactics

The constituency executives indicated that these are diversionary tactics from self-seeking members of the opposition NDC to thwart the development of the area.

“We want to convey a message to President Akufo-Addo, the entire NPP and the good people of Ghana that, they should disregard any infamous petition as it distracts concentration and contributes to a waste of precious time.”

“Jirapa is a peaceful town and no individual or group of persons can destabilize the peace and security we are currently enjoying under the Akufo-Addo government,” he added.

Let's smoke peace pipe – Jirapa MCE tells assembly members

Earlier this year, Christine Bomannye Amadu, appealed to residents in the municipality to bury their political differences and unite for development.

She indicated that there could not be any meaningful development in the midst of disagreements and litigations amongst individuals and members of the assembly.

The assembly is currently operating without a presiding member because its members failed on several occasions to elect one.

The situation has degenerated, with some members calling for the removal of the Municipal Chief Executive(MCE).

But the MCE said there was the need for all to consider the collective interest of the area, stressing that “we cannot develop in a divided front. So let us smoke the peace pipe for the sake of our dear municipality”.