 Citizen Participation In Disaster Management Is Critical - Obuasi Nadmo Coordinator

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) of the Obuasi on Wednesday 31st October, 2018 held an International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction in Obuasi with the presence of the District Chief Executive, Hon. Faustina Amissah under the theme “Reducing the Economic Loss of Disasters”

The occasion which was chaired by Nana Bosompem I, Adansi Odumase Benkum-hene also saw the presence of some major dignitaries with such as representatives of Ashanti regional Director of NADMO, Municipal Police Commander, Ghana Health Service, Ghana Red cross Society, Anglogold Ashanti Safety and Environmental Health Department, Ghana National Fire Service and some students from both private and public second cycle schools within Obuasi as well as the media to grace the day.

Speaking under the theme, the Obuasi Municipal Director of NADMO, Mr. Bismark Akowuah expressed displeasure with the conduct of some individuals during Natural Disasters. He said, “Citizens should not hesitate to give first-hand assistance to victims in times of Natural disasters.

He then posited that people tend to be spectators whereas they are supposed to adopt necessary means to rescue victims during initial stages of incidence such as fire outbreaks and flooding before the intervention of appropriate bodies such as the Ghana Fire Service and NADMO. “The little incentives offered by NADMO to victims affected by disasters can never erase the pain it may have caused in the hearts of the families involved” he remarked.

The District Chief Executive for Obuasi East Hon. Faustina Amissah also took the opportunity to advice the general public to seek guidelines from the appropriate departments such as Town and Country Planning Department before putting up structures. She said, people’s negligence of necessary precautions by building houses in muddy areas without consulting these bodies and recklessly dumping of refuse in gutters are the main cause of some major flooding cases in Obuasi.

A representative of the Ashanti Regional Director of NADMO, Mr. Charles Boahen also made reference to the cause of a flooding incident which took the lives of some innocent 8 persons at Anloga-Junction in Kumasi and urged the general public to desist from societal malpractices such as illegal electrical connections and adopt proper management of refuse as well as encouraging people’s participation in communal labor to boost massive reduction in all forms of Natural Disasters that may hit Obuasi as a result of human behavior in the subsequent years.

Other dignitaries that had the opportunity to speak on the day also sympathized with families and residence of some areas in the Obuasi Municipality such as Kunka , New Nyamebekyere among many others which recently encountered severe flooding case causing high level of damages and claiming one life.

Requisite information on dangers of thunder lightening were given by the representative of Anglogold Ashanti Safety and Health Environmental Department to enlighten the masses to stay out of lightning strikes that has over the years taken the lives of many and caused havoc during heavy raining seasons.

The Ghana Red Cross Society also in a display demonstrated to the audience how one can give out a first-hand assistant to a bleeding person before seeking proper medical care.