Human Resource Practitioners Push For HR Bill

The President of the Institute of Human Resources Practitioners (IHRMP), Ghana has called on the Government of Ghana and Parliament to pass the HR Bill.

Dr Edward Kwapong said the bill will give the Institute a Charter status which will enable them to regulate the practice of HR in the country.

Dr Kwapong made this call when he addressed HR Practitioners at the 18TH Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Friday, November 2, 2018.

The President of IHRMP said, “we continue to engage the Government of Ghana on the HR Bill, particularly through the Ministry of Education (MOE).

The HR Bill which was vetted by the Attorney General Department finally got submitted by the MOE to Cabinet in June 2018. It was gazetted in August 2018 and it’s on course to parliament to be passed into law.

“When the Bill is passed into law, it would enable HR practice to be recognized by the state and empower us to sanction members who misconduct themselves in the country”, Dr Kwapong added.

The Guest Speaker for the AGM, Mr Deon De Swardt, Head of Business Development of Mercer South Africa, gave a good presentation on Mercer 2018 Top Trends for unlocking Growth in the Human Age.

Speaking on the theme: A Proposed Approach to Building A Thriving Organization in the Age of Disruption, Mr Deon gave a delighting presentation and also explained five key areas to unlock growth in human age to include: Change & Speed; Working with purpose; Digital from the inside out; Platform for talent and Permanent flexibility.

In his welcome address, the Executive Director of IHRMP called on members to observe a minute silence for the demise of one of their members, Brigadier General Gilbert Salifu Yakubu of the Ghana Armed Forces, who passed on a month ago. He also acknowledged the corporate partnership with Mercer, SA, and all sponsors of the 18th AGM of IHRMP, Ghana.

Vice President of the Institute, Leo Quarcoopome, the National Governing Council members, the HR Secretariat Staff, Chairpersons of Accra Chapter, Tema Chapter, Takoradi Chapter and Kumasi Chapter were in attendance.

The HR Complex Annex project, which commenced on 11th December 2017 is expected to complete in December this year to enable the Secretariat to move to the new HR complex annex early next year.

On financial report as of 31st December 2017, Total Income increased from GH¢1,291,472 in 2016 to GH¢1,615,732.33 in 2017, with a Net Profit increase of GH¢324,260.33 representing a 25% increase. Total Expenditure of the Institute for the same period also increased by GH¢339,694.77, from GH¢1,078,345.35 in 2016 to GH¢1,418,040.12 in 2017, representing 32% increase. The Institute recorded a Net Surplus of GH¢197,692.21 IN 2017 as compared to 2016 Net Surplus of GH¢213,127.