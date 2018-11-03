Old Boys Of Mfantsipim Secondary School In The US — MOBA-USA — Honor Two Centenarians

In Mfantsipim Old Boys Association of the United States (MOBA-USA), there is an old adage that says “leave no man behind”, it is based on that adage that MOBA-USA recently honored two of their oldest old boys in the US who turned 100 years respectively.

These old MOBA-USA boys are Mr. Albion Mends Sr. of MOBA '38 who resides in Warrensburg, Missouri and recently turned 100 on August 18, 2018, and his classmate Mr. Charles H. Bartels of MOBA '38 who is a resident of Rockville in Maryland (MD) who turned 100 on October 14, 2018.

Mr. Bartels despite his age was still earlier in the year able to attend the MOBA-USA annual dinner-dance fundraiser of May 2018 in MD .

Both MOBA centenarians were honored with specially made ceremonial plaques that read: "You are truly blessed. You have lived 100 wonderful years, 80 of those as a proud MOBA! You are an inspiration to all of us! Happy Birthday!! From MOBA-USA.”

Dr. Nana Gaisee and Mr. Edo Sam presented Mr. Albion Mends Sr. his plaque on behalf of MOBA-USA whiles Prof. Robert Yaasi (MOBA '55) who chaired the maiden edition of MOBA-USA fund-raiser dinner in May 2017 , Mr. Carl Bartels, and MOBA-USA President Pratt Abrokwa presented Mr. Bartels' Plaque. Both presentations were made during the August and of October 2018.

Mr. Bartels' presentation which occurred in the lobby of his apartment, took place in Rockville Maryland near his home in the presence of a small but energized old students from the 50s through 80s.

Excited by the presentation and obviously pleasantly surprised by it as well, Mr. Bartels proved he still had his MOBA fire burning when after the short but colorful event he proceeded to the elevator, this time using a walker -- abandoning his wheelchair and opting to enter the elevator that way -- amazing the middle-aged gentlemen who had come to honor him!

In Missouri meanwhile, Prof. Albion Mends Jr. said in praise of his father: "to live to a 100 years is truly a blessing from God! We are honored that you were there to mark this historic day with our family. Dada’s life is a testimony to God’s power and longevity’s secrets in serving Him"

The Professor concluded, "it is our hope that through this event you will also find opportunities and ways to celebrate your own family, faith, love, and legacy. We treasure time on earth, but let’s know that whether our days may be plentiful or short, we must spend them wisely in love. We rejoice for this 100th year of celebration."

In an interview with TheAfricanDream.net, President Pratt Abrokwa said "we can't tell the world how humbled and deeply privileged we are to have been part of this day. To be able to honor these centenarians is simply amazing and such a blessing. We hope their respective stories serve as an inspiration to all MOBA alums worldwide. We at MOBA-USA will continue to play our role in lifting the image of the school in Ghana."

Mfantsipim is a Methodist educational institution in Cape Coast, Ghana, with origins as the first ever secondary school to established in the then Gold Coast, now Ghana. The school nicknamed Kwabotwe was established April 3, 1876. To find out more about MOBA-USA and their upcoming activities visit www.mobausa.org .