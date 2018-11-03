Tain District Observes National Sanitation Day

The Environmental Health and Sanitation unit of the Tain District Assembly and Zoomlion Ghana Limited, a waste management company have organized a clean-up exercise to rid Nsawkaw Township of filth as the District Observed this month’s edition of the National Sanitation Day exercise.

Personnel of the Ghana police service, officials of the Assembly, Ghana Health service, the traditional council and the general public participated in the exercise around 6.00 am.

They distilled drains and gutters, swept the principal streets, lorry park and market centers. The rubbish collected were emptied into waste bins and transported to final disposable sites.

Layer Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh said the exercise would be organized every month to improve sanitation in the area and appealed to the residents to avoid dumping of refuse into drains. She urged residents to continue to clean their surroundings even after the exercise since the sanitation officers would start summoning culprits to court soon.

DCE Addressing participants after the exercise

The District Environmental Health Officer, Mr. Marvin Boateng commended the people for their massive turn-up for the exercise and tasked residents to adopt good sanitary practices to prevent the outbreak of diseases in the district.