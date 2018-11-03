Government Renews Curfew In 4 Towns

The Ministry of the Interior has renewed the curfew hours on four towns in two regions of the country.

They are Bimbilla from 1800 hours to 0600 hours and Kpatinga and its environs from 1200 midnight to 0400 hours, both of the Northern Region, effective November 2; and Alavanyo and Nkonya in the Volta Region from 1800 hour to 0600 hours, effective November 4, 2018.

This was in a statement signed by Mr Ambrose Dery, the Sector Minister and said the renewal of the curfew hours was upon the advice of their Regional Security Councils and Executive Instrument

It urged the chiefs, elders, opinion leaders and the youth to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them and to use non-violent means to ensure peace in the areas.

The statement reminded the public that the ban on carrying arms, ammunitions or any offensive weapons was still in force, and any person found with arms and ammunition would be arrested and prosecuted.