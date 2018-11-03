Soldiers Allegedly Brutalize Japekrom Residents After They Failed To Comply With Curfew

A very disturbing report coming from Japekrom in the Jaman South Municipality of the Brong Ahafo Region paints a brutish picture of some soldiers who lost their cool and beat up residents.

The crime of the residents was non-compliance with the curfew hours imposed on the town.

Images that have been made available to Myarkfmonline.com show victims, mostly women and children with bruises all over their bodies believed to be as a result of the ordeal they suffered in the hands of military men stationed in the town to ensure compliance with the curfew imposed on them by the Interior Ministry.

The Ministry imposed a 6pm to 6am curfew on Japekrom and Drobo and surrounding towns after a violence that broke out between the twin towns claimed the lives of three people including an 18-month-old baby on Wednesday, October 17,2018.

Myarkfmonline.com understands that the soldiers stormed various houses during the curfew hours on Thursday night to demand that they produced a gentleman who had flouted the curfew rules.

Some of the victims who spoke to Myarkfmonline.com said the military men would not accept their of having no knowledge of any such person and lashed them with wires.

A nursing mother who was captured in a video showed bruises on her thighs and a cut on her lower lip.

She explained that the soldiers badged into their home few minutes after they had finished eating and asked them if a gentleman had entered the house.

“I told them I had not seen anyone enter the house but they will not believe me. They used wires they were holding on me but I insisted I had not seen anyone and pleaded with them to spare me because I am a nursing mother with a little baby but they did not listen”.

Even children in the house were not spared.

A young girl who also gave her account on the video narrated the same story.

Meanwhile attempts by Myarkfmonline.com to get a response from security authorities in the area proved futile as the Municipal Police Commander, ASP John Afutu told us in a telephone interview that he is currently out of town and had no idea of such incident.