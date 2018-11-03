Afenyo Markin 2012 NPP contender, lawyer Victor Yankson defects to NDC

Lawyer Victor Yankson, a stalwart of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) who contested the party’s 2012 parliamentary primaries in the Effutu Constituency in the Central Region but lost to the incumbent Member of Parliament, Alexander Afenyo Markin has defected to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Lawyer Yankson who is from Winneba, made the announcement of his defection when NDC Presidential Candidate Hopeful, Goosie Tanoh took his campaign to Agona Swedru in the Central Region.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the campaign meeting between Mr. Goosie Tanoh and NDC delegates at Swedru, Lawyer Victor Yankson said President Akufo-Addo misled them with juicy promises of providing them with immediate jobs upon assumption of office as president of Ghana.

He expressed disgust at what he described as the unprecedented level of impunity being perpetrated by the ruling NPP government.

He said ‘’I have defected to NDC because it appears that the NPP is ruling the country with impunity, the party is now seen as party for families and cronies. And I believe Ghana is for the ordinary people not for the elite. When such impunity takes place it makes sense that we have to go back to a party that takes care of ordinary Ghanaians and that party is the NDC’’.

Lawyer Victor Yankson endorsed the candidature of Goosie Tanoh whom he described as the man with the vision to make Ghana work again.

Other polling station executives of the NPP in Swedru who also denounced their membership of the NPP bemoaned the economic hardship in the country saying that President Akufo-Addo and his NPP government tricked them.

They expressed confidence that NDC under Goosie Tanoh will have better policies and programs to put smiles on the faces of millions of Ghanaians.