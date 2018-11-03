NDC's The Hawks assaulted NDC Deputy Central Regional Youth Organiser

Members of "The Hawks", a vigilante group associated with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) caused mayhem on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at Pentecost Convention Centre, Kasoa in the Central Region when they attacked Mr Bright Botchway, Central Region 1st Deputy Youth Organizer during NDC's National Women and Youth Conference.

Mr Bright Botchway, a die hard supporter of National Youth Organizer elect Hon. George Opare Addo received countless threats prior to the election as he campaigned openly for the National Youth Organizer elect.

The vigilante group, "The Hawks" assaulted the Central Region 1st Deputy Regional Youth Organizer on his way to pick feeding coupons on behalf of his Constituency Youth Organizers.

Mr. Bright Botchway suffered severed injury on his left eye and had to be taken quickly into his car and driven to safety.

In an interview with the media, he stated that he believes he was assaulted and handcuffed because they (The Hawks) felt he is a supporter of Hon. George Opare Addo.

When quizzed further on his stance on vigilante groups he said, "I am not against the formation of vigilante groups but I believe NDC as a party must put in place measures to check the activities of these vigilante groups".

President of the think tank, Franklin Cudjoe, said in February this year that most unemployed youth hide behind political parties to perpetrate heinous crimes because they do not have anything doing.

“…Because of the absence of jobs, they probably would want to be known as vigilante groups. It’s part of a problem we have as a developing country where we have serious challenges with unemployment and I think the root cause is what we should be looking at. In order for these not to rear their ugly heads, it is important to have a very long-term view on how to deal with them,” Mr. Cudjoe said.

Source: Daniel Kaku