Youth Perception About Farming In Ghana Should Change

Mr. Simon Osei Mensah, Ashanti regional Minister has entreated Ghanaians to shun the perception that farming is a preserve for the aged, less privileged and school drop-outs.

According to him, the perception that farming is meant for the poor and those who do not have the opportunity to go to school must change because the notion is false.

He disclosed that everybody could venture into agriculture irrespective of one's status in society or educational background, provided one is interested.

Addressing the National Farmers and Fishermen Award Winners Association-Ghana (NFFAWAG) Re-branding and Launching of Strategic Document, on the theme: 'Making the most of our Farmers and Fishermen,' he observed that industrialisation and transformation of every economy depends on raw materials from agriculture.

He said when one takes agriculture as a serious venture, one can survive, irrespective of which government or political party is in power, but would only need good policies.

He challenged farmers to demonstrate that without them, man cannot live and survive and entreated them as an association and farmers as a whole to put much effort and should not underestimate themselves, for others to undermine them to enable the government to support them to improve their productivity.

Mr. Davies Narh Kabore, Chairman of NFFAWAG said the Association is re-positioning itself in an effort to vigorously support the agricultural agenda of government for mass economic growth, pursue the welfare of their members and smallholder farmers, women, government and Funding Partners among others.

According to him, as an association, their members have immense experience in their fields of farming and fishing and, therefore, consider it a national duty to support government in a much greater manner to see to the development of agriculture, an industry we all agree is the backbone of the nation’s economy.

He said it’s the reason that they are re-organising to make their voices heard and their contributions noticed, with a brand new and clear strategic direction stated in their strategy document.

He reminded the Award winners that it is time for them to play greater roles in developing the agricultural industry in Ghana, to justify the recognition, acknowledgement and investment made by the tax payer, as they do not want to be known for the advocacy of the welfare of their members alone, but for the general well-being of all Ghanaians.

He disclosed that the re-branding and launching of the Strategy Document would re-position them to engage government on policies that affect the interest of farmers in Ghana, such as the Planting for Food and Jobs, One District One Factory, One Village One Dam and NABCO (Feed Ghana): continue to advocate for national interest of farmers in Ghana by influencing international, continental and regional conventions, protocols and agreements, in relation to Agriculture.

He underscored that to the Smallholder farmers, it would promote an agenda for a paradigm shift to get their women and youth in agric through the aggressive usage of ICT to further the progress of marketing of their farm produce and to link up markets, adding that the issue of climate change has become a threat to Food Security to the World, for which reason the National Farmers and Fishermen Award Winners Association Ghana will do more advocacies to create awareness to members and to push government to do more advocacies.

He observed that in the United States of America (USA) about 1% of the labor force are into farming, but still feed US and the international market admirably, because of the attention it received from government and other donor partners.

He stressed that Ghana needs a positive and revolutionary attitude from the Award Winners, Smallholder farmers, Agricultural policy think tanks and government to make agriculture work to its fullest level in Ghana.

He disclosed that, their re-branding is to do away with the old days where farmers see the Association as an avenue to get free things, to a paradigm that will see farmers and industry players supporting the agenda of Aid to Trade.