Ghanaian Youth Admonished To Take Up Fight Against Corruption

The National Youth Authority (NYA) has called on the young people to take up the mantle as advocates against corruption and to expose abuse and infractions in public financial management, within their localities.

Emmanuel Sin-Nyet Asigri, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NYA made the call after joining some youth, drawn from the various Metropolitan/Municipal/Districts Assemblies in the Greater Accra Region to mark the African Youth Day celebrated every November.

He spoke on the theme: “Corruption and the role of the youth in the fight against corruption in Ghana”, which also coincided with the Continent's “Raising youth against corruption.”

The African Day is set aside by the African Commission to acknowledge and highlight the invaluable contributions of the African young to the growth and development of their respective communities and countries.

According to him, “Undoubtedly, corruption and its attendant negative effects remain vital obstructing factors to the country’s socio-economic development, hence the NYA’s resolve to support the youth, the chief custodians of the nation’s heritage and future to assume a leading role in dealing with the scourge of corruption.”

He was of the view that the government is playing its part to battle corruption, the reason for the establishment of the Office of the Special Prosecutor and has further strengthened the Public Procurement Act.

While commending government’s effect to combat corruption, he called for adequate resource allocation to the various anti-corruption institutions to help them operate effectively and efficiently.

The fight against corruption is a responsibility of all well-meaning Ghanaians, therefore, they must eschew all its forms as well as wrong use of ICT, social media, illicit drugs and substance abuse, he advised.

Mr Asigri used the occasion to appeal to the youth not to be idle after school but should seek opportunities to become self employed,

“The youth must eschew laziness and get rich quick attitudes and be reminded at all times that there is dignity in labour.”

The NYA Greater Accra Regional Director, Bright Asare, after explaining the various types of corruption to the youth, appealed to them to revisit the traditional social ties and networks of mutual support and assistance that used to be the foundation of Ghanaians culture to rekindle the spirit of patriotism and volunteerism.

“If young people in the country are able bring to the fore the behavior of saboteurs in Ghana's social interventions being pursued by the government, it would be best to reach the Ghanaian youth,” stressed.

Mr Asare reminded the youth of the need to collaborate with educational institutions, media and other relevant bodies to raise awareness of injustice and wrong doing in the society.

There were also inspirational speeches delivered by the Adentan Municipal Chief Executive, a representative from the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE) on youth responsibility to fight corruption and to be responsible.