10-Member Committee To Look Into Western North Region

The Municipal Chief Executive for Sefwi Wiawso in the Western Region, Louis Owusu Agyapong, has formed a 10-member committee made up of five people each from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), to educate the people on the creation of new Western North Region.

Addressing party executives from both parties, Mr Agyapong said members on the committee will move from town to town, village to village and house to house to educate the people on the importance of the creation of the new region.

“Let the public know that politics is of development and the NPP and NDC support the creation of Western North Region,” Mr. Agyapong charged the committee members.

He also urged the youth to also take partake in the creation of the new region by discussing the issues with their friends and also spreading the importance and the benefits that come with it.

Constituency chairman of the NDC, Kwaku Shaibu, acknowledged that the creation of the new region is not about either parties but the development of Western North.

The NDC in the Sefwi Wiaso municipality will give their all to ensure the creation of Western Nort, Mr. Shaibu added.

Chairman of the NPP, Michael Kwarteng said, “We will also talk to our brothers and sisters, church members and colleague workers to spread the importance and the benefits that come with having your own region.

Nine constituencies constitute Western North with one dialect and we are all hungry for development so we will ensure that by the close of December 27 referendum, we will have our Western North region.”